5 Effective Ways To Control Your Tea And Coffee Cravings During Winters

If you also want to reduce the consumption of tea and coffee in your daily life, try these hacks. (Image Credit: Freepik)

ALTHOUGH CAFFEINE is known to improve mood, we don't want to become dependent on it by drinking ten cups of coffee or tea every day. We frequently have caffeine cravings, and excessive caffeine consumption might even cause stress or sleep disruption. So, we've compiled some of the best advice for you all on how to brew tea and coffee.

Drink Made With Ginger And Lemon

Put ginger in hot water and boil it to satisfy a wintertime hankering for tea or coffee. Then, add some honey and lemon juice to it. Take this tea now. By ingesting this, you can obtain relief from a cold and cough as well as solve your stomach issues.

Make Sure You Receive Adequate Rest

A good night's sleep will provide you with the energy you need during the day and will reduce your desire for coffee and tea.

Maintain A Balanced Diet

It is vital to maintain a balanced, healthy diet. It's imperative to include important nutrients in your diet because doing so will increase energy.

Make Lemon Water Your Morning Drink

Whether you are a morning person or not, it is ideal to start your day with a glass of warm lemon water. It not only provides you with your recommended daily amount of vitamin C but also helps with digestion and morning alertness.

Drink Milk

Instead of drinking tea and coffee throughout the winter, try drinking homemade turmeric milk. They are nutrient-rich, which supports the body's internal heating and wellness. Additionally, consuming turmeric milk helps boost immunity.