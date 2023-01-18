5 Effective Nail Care Tips To Follow For Beautiful And Healthy Nails This Winter Season

WINTERS ARE unquestionably one of the nicest seasons of the year, but the weather also brings with it a host of aesthetic issues. hair loss, dry skin, and a host of other issues However, you won't typically hear many conversations about dry and damaged nails. Here are some advice and tactics to help you maintain perfect nails in order to prevent this:

Hydrate The Nails

While we are focused on our everyday tasks, our nails lose a lot of moisture over the day. The dryness of the air makes the nails brittle when the temperature drops. Regularly moisturise your nails with coconut oil or almond oil to prevent this.

Don't Get Your Nails Done Or Styled

Your nails are naturally more prone to brittleness and breakage throughout the winter; bathing the hands in water for manicures typically makes them break more quickly. Therefore, taking a break from painting your nails will allow them to breathe and repair any harm that the severe weather has already done to them.

Keep Applying Nail Paint To Clean Your Nails

Due to the lotion being used right now, you might notice that your polish is chipping more frequently. Before painting your nails, make sure you clean them with rubbing alcohol or nail polish remover. Always start with a base coat and finish with a top coat. It protects your nails and keeps your polish intact.

Apply Nail Masks

Masks created at home have proven useful for our skincare and hair care needs. To strengthen and nourish your nails, rub lemon juice with baking soda or eggs and honey on them.

Cream Your Cuticles

The natural layers of the nails that shield them are called cuticles. Apply cuticle creams, oils, and lotions to keep them moisturised rather than chopping them off.