New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk| When it comes to skin, the struggle is real. Most of us follow skincare routine for summer and winter season but we forget to take care of our skin in monsoon. The Monsoon season comes with major problems for our skin as there is high humidity during this season and those who have oily skin, it's a bigger trouble. But you don't have to worry as we have the perfect solution of DIY face packs for every skin type.

Check out these 5 DIY homemade face packs, that will make your skin glow:

1. Honey Mask

Honey has acne-fighting properties in it and is filled with vitamin B which can help to soothe your skin.

Her is how to make honey DIY mask:

* 1 spoon of honey and lemon.

* In a bowl, stir them well

* Apply a thin layer on your face for 20 minutes

* Rinse your face and pat dry.

2. Banana face pack

Banana helps to give you a natural glow and is suitable for all skin types. Check out how to make Banana DIY face pack:

* Take a half banana.

*Mash it in a bowl

* Add one spoon honey in it.

*Apply the mask to your face and keep it for 10 minutes

*Rinse with lukewarm water and pat well.

3. Buttermilk Mask

Buttermilk mask is good for exfoliating skin. This mask has amazing results and makes your skin super smooth.

* Take a Half cup of buttermilk

* Mix it well with yogurt

* Apply it to your face for half an hour

*Rinse off and see an instant glow

4. Papaya Mask

Papaya mask helps you get rid of blemishes and uneven skin tone. Here are some easy steps to follow to make DIY papaya face mask:

* Take half cup of mashed papaya

* Mix it with 2 tablespoons of honey

* Apply it on your face for 15 minutes

* Wash it off and pat dry.

5. Curd face mask

Curd has cleansing properties and it easily removes dead cells, this DIY mask does not even take time and other ingredients. All you need is curd!

* Take 2 spoon of curd

* Apply on your face

* Leave it on for 20 minutes

* Rinse and pat dry and you are ready to go

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma