5 Easy To Try And Effective Hacks To Make Your Lipstick Stay On Longer

A WOMAN is always conscious about her personality and looks. From practicing extensive skincare regimes to applying makeup, a woman's everyday look is attention-worthy. When it comes to makeup, lipstick plays an important role in the overall look. Got a perfect look in the morning, but by noon the color from your lips is gone? We all have been through this problem where the lipstick stays for two to three hours in the morning and then fades away. Therefore, we bring you easy and effective hacks to make your lipsticks stay longer on your lips.

1. Exfoliate And Moisturise

For well-moisturized lips, one should apply lip balm or coconut oil every night before going to bed. Before applying any lip shade, exfoliate the lips gently with cotton to remove the flaky patches over the lips. Apply lip balm and then smudge the lips with lip color.

2. Double Your Concealer As Lip Primer

The social media platform, Instagram is filled with videos where people outline their lips with concealer to make their lipstick last for longer periods. It acts as a primer and prevents the lip shade to smudge or spill out at the edges of your lips.

3. Use Brush For Application

This is an important and effective hack. Applying lipstick over your lips in one glide won't make it stay. Instead, use a lip brush to put the color at the center of both lips. Then after that, you can fill your lips from the edges to the top lip with the brush.

4. Use Lip Liners Or Pencils

You should always outline and fill your lips with lip liner before applying lipstick. This process is called 'reverse lining.' This helps to trace the lip line better and prevents smudging of the lipstick.

5. Puff And Tissue Trick

Another effective hack to make the lipstick stay longer is the puff and tissue trick. This is an ultimate lipstick retention trick that makeup artists and celebrities swear by. Once you have applied lipstick, take one-half of the tissue and press it between your lips. This will help absorb all the excess. Now, take the other half and place it on your lips. Puff translucent powder on your lips through the tissue, and then apply a final coat on the center of your lip.