Skin allergies like rashes, irritation, swelling, itchy patches, cracks are something that everyone would have experienced. As India witnesses multiple seasons every year, it also contributes in causing different types of skin allergies. The dry dust in winters, pollen in spring and dust in summer produce allergen and irritants that worsen the skin allergies. Skin is the outer layer of your body, so these allergy-causing pathogens first come in contact with the skin. And, to kill those bacteria and virus, our immune system reacts. Well, skin allergies can also be occurred because of some ingredients in food.

Easy and Natural ways to treat skin allergy

1. Aloe Vera: Aloe Vera natural extracts do wonders as a great healer and moisturizer. The gooey gel of aloe vera acts as an antifungal, antibacterial and anti-inflammatory substance that soothes allergy.

2. Tea Tree Oil: Tea Tree oil is used for many skin ailments as it possesses antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties. Take 1 tablespoon of Tea Tree oil and mix it with Carrier oil. Apply it on the infected area and leave overnight to get better results.

3. Apple Cider Vinegar: It works as an antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory that helps in reducing skin irritation. It also heals the rash area of the skin and acts as a cooling agent. Take 1 tablespoon of apple cider vinegar and add it to 1 cup of water. Now, apply the solution on the infected area.

4. Baking Soda: Baking soda is widely used as a base in food, medicines and other chemical reactions. It also does wonders in maintaining the pH of the skin. It neutralizes the effect of allergens on your skin and gives you immediate relief. Take one tablespoon of Baking Soda and mix it with water, Now apply it on the affected area.

5. Peppermint and Coconut oil: Coconut oil is widely used in India as a moisturizer and it gives promising results as well. It keeps the bacteria and fungs away from your skin. Also, the peppermint oil contains a cooling agent that gives immediate relief in skin allergies.

