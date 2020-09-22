If you are suffering from a common cold or cough, try these natural home remedies.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: During this health crisis, we usually avoid visiting a physician for common cold and cough. But, it is very important to treat flu in its initial stage, otherwise, it can cause serious problems. There are several home remedies that are believed to give quick and satisfactory relief in cold and cough. Interestingly these remedies have no side effects, so there is no harm to use them. Are you wondering about these natural home remedies to battle your illness? Here is a list of 5 best natural remedies that will heal you from inside.

Luke-warm water: Drink little warm water as it helps to reduce inflammation in the throat and washes out disease-causing pathogens from the body. It is always recommended to drink warm water when your throat feels sour because it heals your oral passage.

Ginger Tea: It does wonders in the common cold as ginger soother respiratory tract. It has various health benefits, ginger catalyses the recovery process and its natural spice relaxes your throat.

Homemade Syrup: Cinnamon, Honey and a drop of lemon can do wonders in common cold. Take half a tablespoon honey and mix it with a pinch of cinnamon and a drop of lemon. Try this syrup twice a day to get faster results. One can also try honey with brandy as a cough syrup.

Salt gargle: This is one of the oldest home remedies which is even recommended by every physician. Adding some salt and turmeric to luke-warm water can enhance your gargle impact to thrice.

Tulsi: Tulsi is a well-known medicinal plant that has multiple benefits. To heal your sour throat, take a few leaves of Tulsi, crush them and mix with honey. Take this mixture thrice a day to get quick results.

Posted By: Srishti Goel