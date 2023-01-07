5 Drool-Worthy And Easy-To-Make Potato Snack Recipes To Enjoy On Weekends

INDIA BEING a land of diversities provides lip-smacking and relishing food recipes to satiate our taste buds. Recently, the Taste Atlas Awards ranked Indian cuisine as the fifth-best cuisine in the world for 2022 based on the audience's votes for dishes, tastes, ingredients and beverages. One of the most relished Indian dishes is its street-style food.

Street food or desi-style food provides you with immense delicious food options known for their taste ad ingredients. One such street food is all made with potatoes such as aloo chaat, aloo tikki and many more. Therefore, as it is the weekend and we all want to enjoy our time with our families with bowls of delicious food and a movie. Look below for the recipes of popular potato street foods that you must try at home this weekend.

1. Aloo Chaat

Aloo Chaat is a street food popular in North India, West Bengal, Bangladesh and many other parts of the country as well as the globe. Its main ingredients include potatoes, oil, spices and spicy chutney.

2. Vada Pav

Another wholesome recipe and Mumbai's most popular street-style food is Vada Pav. They are deep-fried potato bites and green chill stuffed into burger buns and served with green chutney.

3. Mysore Bonda

It is one of the most popular snacks served in tiffin centres across the country, especially in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. They are stuffed with a potato like-mixture, rice flour, baking soda, all-purpose flour, onions, cumin and ginger.

4. Aloo Chop

Aloo Chop is a mouth-watering Bengali fried snack which is similar to batata vada. They are small cutlet fritters or croquette in Bengali and is made from mashed potatoes along with fresh cilantro, small green chillies and onion.

5. Aloo Tikki

It is a popular North Indian street food snack also known as Aloo Patties. It is an indigenous Indian snack made in every Indian household.