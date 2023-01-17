5 Delicious And Low Calorie Drinks To Keep You Warm This Winter Season

WINTER SEASON is all about cosy weather enjoyed with warm beverages and drinks. With chilly weather unfolding every day, there's nothing better than relishing hot drinks to keep yourself warm. However, not every warm drink is suitable for health. Coffee or hot chocolates are some beverages that are mostly consumed in the winter season but have great amounts of sugar that can harm health in a long run. Therefore, we bring you a compiled list of delicious, low-calorie healthy drinks to keep you warm, in the cold season.

1. Spicy Coconut And Almond Milk Tea

With the nutritional benefits of coconut and almonds, this drink is one of the perfect and healthy drinks to stay warm in winter. From boosting metabolism to increasing immunity, the health benefits of this drink are amazing. It not only has anti-inflammatory properties but also helps in healing wounds faster and easing knee and joint pain.

2. Oats Smoothie

Oats are highly rich in fibre and fat-burning properties which make this drink highly suitable for your weight loss diet. Moroever, it helps in boosting metabolism and keeps the temperature of the body high, thus keeping you warm.

3. Warm Apple Pie Smoothie

Apples are an incredible source of nutrition which offers multiple health benefits. From being rich in fibre and antioxidants, they are also linked to lowering the risk of some chronic health diseases such as diabetes, heart disease and cancer. This drink also promotes weight loss and improves gut health and brain health.

4. Hot Apple Cider Smoothie

Hot apple cider smoothie is low in cholesterol and helps in reducing the risk of heart attack and stroke. It also helps beneficial for heartburn relief, digestion and other skin benefits.

5. Hot Ginger Tea

Ginger tea can be consumed as a healthy complementary drink for treating nausea, digestive issues and symptoms of the common cold. It is an ideal drink that promotes good digestion and relieves discomfort associated with osteoarthritis and fibromyalgia during the winter months.