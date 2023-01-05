5 Best Travel Destinations In The World That Are Perfect For A Solo Getaway

WITH THE beginning of the new year, it brings with itself new hopes, desires, adventures and goals. The beginning of the year is all about spending quality time with our loved ones or making new year resolutions. Travelling solo is one of the most popular resolutions that almost each one of us makes in the new year. Therefore, we bring you a compiled list of places that are easy to travel solo. Have a look below:

1. Netherlands

The Netherlands is located in northwestern Europe and is known for its canals, windmills and cycling routes. It is a relatively small country popular for its masterpiece of Old Masters, innovative water management, cheese markets, wooden shoes and much more. The country has been one of the top choices of solo travellers. You can explore the treasures of Amsterdam, drinks and bites, the private Amsterdam World War II tour and city discovery.

2. Austria

Located in the southern part of Central Europe, Austria is a popular travel destination because of its castles, palaces and giant buildings. Some of its famous castles include Festung Hohensalzburg, Burg Hohenwerfen, Castle Liechtenstein, and the Schloß Artstetten. It is a perfect destination for solo travellers as it is incredibly safe and easy to navigate through.

3. Iceland

Defined by its landscapes with volcanoes, hot springs and lava fields, Iceland is a Nordic island country in the North Atlantic Ocean and the Arctic Ocean. It is categorised as one of the safest countries in the world to visit and is all about captivating beauty.

4. Japan

Japan is a worldwide destination popular for its traditional art. It is one of the world's most successful democracies and largest economies. The country is listed among the safest and easy to travel places in the world with amazing transport links.

5. Mexico

One of the mosjt fascinating countries in North America and is the second-largest economy in Latin America. Known for its culture, ancient ruins, incredible cuisine and dazzling beaches, Mexico is an ideal travel destination for solo travellers. From exotic beaches to charming colonial cities, Mexico is a very easy-to-go trip for first-time solo travellers.