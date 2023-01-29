5 Best Homemade Drinks To Soothe Sore And Scratchy Throat In Winter Season

A SORE throat can be very irritating and makes it difficult to swallow even a bite of food. Sore throat is pain, scratchiness, or irritation of the throat that often worsens when you swallow. It is one of the most common ailments during the winter season. According to Healthline, most sore throats are caused by infections or by environmental factors like dry or cold air and can be very uncomfortable. Therefore, we bring you the five best homemade drinks that can soothe your sore throat.

1. Turmeric Milk

Turmeric Milk is one of the most widely used home remedies to treat sore throat and cough in winter months. It is an age-old tradition followed by generations in our country. You can add a pinch of turmeric into boiling milk and add ghee to it.

2. Ginger Tea

Sipping hot green tea is an effective sore throat home remedy. The warmness of the tea soothes the inflamed throat and provides instant relief. You can simply add ginger to your usual tea or you can grate ginger in boiling water, add some honey to it and sip warm.

3. Ginger-Cinnamon-Licorice Tea

As per Ayurveda, ginger, licorice (mulethi) and cinnamon are some powerful kitchen ingredients that can do wonders to heal your sore throat. It is enriched with anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties that fight off the inflammation at its root and provides instant relief.

4. Chamomile Tea

Numerous health experts advocate that chamomile is effective at soothing a sore throat. It is known to have anti-inflammatory properties that reduce swelling, redness, and inflammation. Its anti-bacterial and anti-viral properties help fight against the infection, by reducing pain and soreness.

5. Peppermint Tea

It is yet another common herbal homemade tea with contains menthol, an effective decongestant with soothing properties. It is also rich in polyphenols, a group of antioxidants that can effectively reduce inflammation and provide instant relief from sore throat.