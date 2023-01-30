4 Must Know Reasons Why Women Should Quit Smoking Revealed

EVERYONE IS aware of the ill effects of smoking on every organ of our body. The effects of smoking can be life-threatening and cause severe health issues such as heart failure, and stroke among many others. According to the statistics of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the effects of smoking account for about 48,000 deaths alone in the United States. Furthermore, nearly 267 million adults (15 years and above) in India are users of tobacco, as per the Global Adult Tabacco Survey India (2016-17).

India has around 12.1 million female smokers and the causes of smoking in women range from increased stress to metro culture and many more. According to a study by the National Library of Medicine on 80,000 postmenopausal women, there was a 9 percent and 16 percent increase in the risk of breast cancer among former and current smokers, respectively. Recently, Dr. Cuterus aka Tanaya Narendra shared a reel on Instagram where she suggested why women specifically should quit smoking. Read below how smoking can affect a woman's health and body.

1. Causes Premature Menopause

According to the National Library of Medicine, cigarette smoking may impact ovarian aging and follicle reserve by influencing gonadotropins and s*x steroids and may also have toxic effects on ovarian germ cells. Smoking also disrupts the hormonal balance in the body by causing spikes in levels of progesterone in the body.

2. Increases Risk of Blood Clots

Sr Cuterus stated that smoking can be particularly harmful to women who take oral contraceptive pills. It also increases the chances of blood clots in the body and elevates the risks of heart disease.

3. Difficulty In Getting Pregnant

According to the US Food and Drug Administration, smoking can reduce fertility, making it difficult to conceive. Smoking can affect hormone production negatively. Smoking and exposure to tobacco smoke can harm the reproductive system.

4. Increases Risk Of Many Types Of Cancers

As per Cancer Research UK, cigarette smoke releases over 5000 chemicals, and many of these chemicals are dangerous and harmful. These harmful chemicals enter our lungs and spread around the entire body, Chemicals from cigarettes damage DNA. Cigarette chemicals make it harder for cells to repair any DNA damage. Smoking causes most lung cancer deaths in women, including breast cancer.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional advice, diagnosis or treatment.)