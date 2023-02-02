4 Homemade Scrubs That Will Effortlessly Soften And Smooth Your Hands

WE GO to tremendous efforts to take care of our faces when it comes to skincare. We cover it in creams and lotions to keep it looking healthy, nourished, and appealing. However, what about the hands? We all enjoy flaunting our attractive hands. Do we not, then? For luminous and healthy skin, you can use homemade body washes.

The hands are the most vulnerable and exposed part of our body. As a result of prolonged exposure to dust, dirt, and numerous chemicals, they become harsh and lifeless. It's crucial to exfoliate them at least twice a week. For soft, supple, and smooth hands, we've compiled a list of the top homemade hand scrubs. The norm is to use ready-made products, but trust us when we say that using these homemade scrubs can completely transform your complexion.

Vitamin E Scrub

With this scrub, you can give your hands the benefits of vitamin E. It is ideal for getting rid of dead skin cells. 2 tablespoons of granulated brown sugar and 5–6 drops of vitamin E oil are required for this scrub. Apply it to your hands after blending it until it resembles a homogeneous paste.

Sugar & Strawberry Body Scrub

Antioxidant qualities in strawberries make them excellent for the skin. Blend the strawberries until they are powdery, then stir in some sugar and almond oil. Coconut oil should be added and then thoroughly mixed. Apply a specific amount to your hands and gently rub them for a short while.

Coconut Oil And Sugar Scrub

Almost every beauty issue has been solved using coconut oil as the main ingredient. It softens the skin and soothes it. You will need 1 tablespoon each of coconut oil and honey for this scrub. Mix thoroughly after adding sugar and sea salt.

Coffee Scrub

When it comes to exfoliating and renewing the skin, coffee is a crucial component. Three tablespoons each of coffee, coconut oil, and sugar are required for this scrub. Before putting the mixture in your hands and massaging it in, properly combine the ingredients. After two to three minutes, rinse with warm water.