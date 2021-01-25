Get these 4 easy-peasy facial yoga poses in your daily routine and say bye-bye to wrinkles and dull skin. Read on to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: We barely leave any stone unturned when it comes to our facial beauty. Right from grabbing the most expensive cosmetic creams from the nearby departmental store to applying new face packs almost daily, we don’t hesitate to spend our hard-earned money for a glowing face. But people, before you actually try all the products in the world on and cover your face with chemical-based skincare lotions just try facial yoga which is an easy-peasy way of getting a toned and beautiful texture. Yes, just a few different types of face yoga poses can not just help you get radiant skin but also helps you fight face fat and wrinkles. Have a look at these 4 facial yogas

Fish face

This facial yoga form tightens your muscles and helps reducing the excess facial fat. It also keeps wrinkles at a bay.

How to do

· Pull both the cheeks inward and making the face like a fish as if you are pouting while taking a selfie.

· Repeat it a few times

Balloon pose

This pose helps deal with the acne problem and also reduces the facial fat.

How to do

· Fill the air in your mouth.

· Hold the breath for 10 seconds.

· Meanwhile shift the air from the right side to the left side in your mouth.

· Do this five times.

Lion pose

This pose will help in tightening your facial muscles and will increase the glow on your face.

How to do

· Stick out your tongue out as much as possible and keep your eyes wide open.

· Repeat it a few times.

Buddha pose

Buddha pose not just helps in getting a glowing face but is also good for reducing stress levels and attaining mental peace.

How to do

· Sit with your eyes closed in the meditating posture.

· Practice it for at least 10-15 minutes twice a day.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal