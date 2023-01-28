4 Easy Tips To Get Back In Shape Post-Wedding Season

WEDDING SEASON has already commenced and with it comes the season of delicious foods to binge on. While enjoying the wedding season, the necessity to be conscious about health and fitness also comes along. Weddings are all about delicacies and fun with family and friends. However, with so many treats, it becomes difficult to abide by weight loss diets and daily health regimes. Post-wedding weight gain is quite disappointing and a task. Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar recently shared a few effective tips on her Instagram on how to shed those extra kilos post-wedding season. Read below:

1. Do not eat floating snacks

Nutritionist Rujuta suggests that one should avoid consuming high-calorie foods and instead opt for healthier food options such as grilled cottage cheese, and protein-rich foods. They not only help in building lean muscles but also curb hunger and help maintain a healthy weight.

2. Eat only one type of cuisine

Indian weddings are grand with vast choices between delicacies making it difficult to choose just one. Nutritionist recommends heading to one single counter and consuming one type of cuisine only. One should always choose healthy options such as food with plenty of vegetables in it.

3. Get a table away from the buffet

Sitting near the food area definitely makes one tempted and irresistible to avoid. Therefore, it is always better to place your seats far from the food court so that you eat as per your regime and not more than that.

4. Do not skip breakfast the next day

Breakfast is one of the most important meals of the day. We make this mistake commonly and skip the breakfast next morning of the wedding. Due to overeating at weddings, we feel satiated and fuller till the next morning. However, one must always try to consume breakfast as a healthy meal to get back on track.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional advice, diagnosis or treatment.)