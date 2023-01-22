4 Delicious And Easy-To-Make Keto-Friendly Recipes To Start Your Day With

A KETOGENIC diet is very low in carbs, a high-fat diet that shares numerous similarities with the Atkins and low-carb diets. A ketogenic diet primarily consists of high fats moderate proteins and very low amounts of carbohydrates. It is a great diet that limits the intake of carbs and has many potential health benefits.

People who follow the keto diet, consume small or very fewer amounts of carbohydrates, a moderate amount of protein, and high intakes of fat per day. Therefore, if you're on a ket diet, or plan to follow a keto diet, we bring you some mouth-watering and easy-to-make recipes that will support your keto diet.

1. Paneer Roll

This may not be your regular paneer roll, it is a keto-friendly panner roll.

Ingredients: 1 cup paneer cubes, 1 tsp ginger-garlic paste, jeera powder, 1/2 cup Kashmiri chili powder, lemon juice, pudina chutney, tomato ketchup, 4 blanched cabbage leaves, and 1tbsp butter.

2. Dosa

Ingredients: almond flour, shredded mozzarella, coconut milk, cumin powder, salt, hing, or asafetida.

How To Make: Combine all the ingredients in a grinder to make a smooth batter. Tale the batter and spread it in a nonstick frying pan along with greasing it lightly. Cook the batter until completely cooked. Serve the dosa with delicious coconut chutney after folding it over on a plate.

3. Cheese Onion Omelette

Ingredients: oil/butter, finely chopped onion, finely chopped tomatoes, grated parsley, and parmesan cheese.

How To Make: In a pan, heat some oil or butter and add onion to it. Cook onion and tomato until they turn golden brownish. Whisk an egg in another bowl and do not overbeat it. Add spices such as salt, herbs, cheese, and chaat masala into it and mix thoroughly. Now take another pan and heat oil/butter in it. Pour the egg batter and spread it evenly in the pan and add the cooked onions and tomatoes over it. Top it will grated cheese, and coriander leaves, and serve hot.

4. Low Carb Cheese Taco Shells

Ingredients: cheddar cheese, cumin powder, chili powder.

How To Make: Place cheese in circles on parchment or butter paper and sprinkle it with spices as per your taste. Place the pan in the oven until the edges of the taco bells turn dark brown and bubbles start to form. Now, allow the cheese shells to rest for a minute in the pan. Using a spatula, lift the taco shells carefully and hand over the spoon handle. Allow hardening for five minutes. Now, serve the low-carb taco shells right away with maximum crispness.