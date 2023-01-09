4 Amazing Benefits Of Sleeping With Your Socks On During The Chilly Winters You Probably Didn't Know

WE ALL have the habit to sleep with our socks on. Winter seasons make it extremely difficult to sleep with cold feet. Therefore, to get relief and warm our feet, we wear socks and sleep. According to the National Sleep Foundation, warming your feet before going to the bed helps gives your brain a clear sleep signal that its bedtime.

Temperature regulation is an important part of falling asleep. Wearing socks in bed increases blood flow to feet and heat loss through the skin, which helps lower core body temperature. In turn, this helps a person get to sleep faster. However, sleep isn't just the only benefit of wearing socks at night. Read below the benefits of sleeping with socks on in the winter season.

1. Prevents Hot Flashes

Putting on socks helps in lowering the core body temperature during the night and can also prevent hot flashes. The control of core body temperature also helps in combating hormonal fluctuation which can lead to hot flashes and can disrupt the sleep cycles.

2. Improves Cracked Heels

Wearing socks after moisturising your feet at night can help your heels from drying out. It helps lock moisture and is one of the best skincare treatments for repairing cracked heels.

3. Decreases Symptoms of Raynaud's Attack

According to the Mayo Clinic, during Raynaud's Attack, affected areas of the skin usually turn pale first. They further change their colour and feel cold and numb. When the skin warms and the blood flow improves, the affected areas may change colour again, tingle and swell. Healthline suggests that wearing socks at night can help in preventing an attack by keeping the feet warm and good blood circulation.

4. Increases Blood Flow

Wearing socks to bed at night is beneficial for the process of distal vasodilation. It is when the blood flow is increased to the hands and feet, thus, reducing the core body temperature and helping in sleeping faster and more peacefully.