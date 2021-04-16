Here are a few immunity-boosting juices to refresh you and keep you healthy to fight against the coronavirus. TRead on to know about the homemade juices in detail.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The menace of the deadly COVID-19 doesn't seem to end anytime soon. And India has become one of the worst-hit countries out of all to experience such a surge in cases by every passing day. Therefore, amidst the pandemic it is very important for us to take care of our health, hygiene and immunity.

But stepping out to consult a doctor isn't a great option at this tough time and also all the other health care workers are busy fighting the virus at the forefront. So here we are with a few homemade hacks for you to try in order to increase your immunity and keep your health intact without visiting a doctor. All you need to do is to replace your morning tea with these easy fruits and vegetable juices at home. Yes, you need to give your day a good start and try to follow a balanced diet.

Here are a few immunity-boosting juices to refresh you and keep you going. Take a look:

Lemonade/ Lemon Juice

A glass of warm lemon water daily works wonders to revv up your metabolism and boost your immunity. Not just morning, but you can even have a glass of cool lemonade through the day to fight against the COVID! Along with lemon, you can even add refreshing pineapple and ginger to your lemonade. Also adding pineapple tidbits, mint leaves, water, grated ginger, and ice-cubes can work great to enhance the taste of your drink.

Aloe Vera Juice

Aloe Vera comes with tins of benefits and apart from helping you fight COVID-19 by increasing immunity, Aloe Vera juice can provide other natural benefits like flawless skin, better quality of hair and more. Therefore, drinking one glass of Aloe Vera juice early in the morning can help in keeping the body immune to infections and diseases.

Watermelon juice

Watermelon is a summer fruit and its juice comes with a punch of taste. So, get ready to have this yummy taste of health drink to boost your immunity. In order to make things even more interesting all you need to do is add bananas, ripe mangoes and Del Monte cranberries and enjoy it as a breakfast smoothie.

With inputs from IANS.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal