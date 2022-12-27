January 2023 Indian Festivals And Holidays Calendar: Check Complete List Of Important Days In The New Year

We are all aware that India is the only country with such a wide range of religious practises, geographical areas, and languages. Then there's the issue of any other religion. Not only that, but India is the only country where everyone celebrates every holiday with such joy, love, and splendour; not only that, but it doesn't really matter what religion you practise or which community you belong to.

We celebrate all of these holidays with tremendous passion, enthusiasm, and love throughout India since there are so many various cultural festivals here where people have different customs, beliefs, and rituals. On various festivals, a large number of individuals also observe fasts and give prayers because they believe that God will grant their requests and make their lives abundant.

The Shaka calendar, which is based on the lunisolar system and contains regional variations, is genuinely followed by a huge number of people. The Indian calendar, which differs from the English calendar in that it uses a 12-month cycle and gives unique names to each month, is based on the Hindu calendar system. The Chaitra is another name for the first month in this Indian calendar, while the Phalguna is another name for the final month.

The list of significant holidays and festivals observed in India in January is provided below

01/01/2023: New Year

12/01/2023: Swami Vivekananda Jayanti

14/01/2023: Lohri

15/01/2023: Pongal/Uttarayan, Makar Sankranti

23/01/2023: Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti

26/01/2023: Republic Day, Basant Panchmi, Saraswati Puja