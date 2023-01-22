20 Foods That Are Super Healthy And Are A Must In Your Regular Diet

WE CONSUME numerous food such as fruits, vegetables, nuts, seeds, and many more to stay fit and healthy. According to Healthline, a vast number of foods are both healthy and tasty. By filling your plate with essential and nutritious fruits, vegetables, protein sources, and other whole foods, you will have meals that are not only colorful and delicious but also versatile and good for your health. Therefore, we bring you the top 20 most healthy foods that should b in your diet to have a fit and healthy body and mind.

1. Apple

Apple is one of the most popular and healthiest fruits which contains necessary antioxidants, vitamins, dietary fibers, and a range of other nutrients.

2. Avocados

Avocados are an enriched source of vitamins C, E, K, and B6 along with riboflavin, niacin, folate, pantothenic acid, magnesium, and potassium.

3. Bananas

Bananas are among the popular and regular fruits rich in potential health benefits. They contain necessary nutrients that can have a protective impact on your health.

4. Blueberries

Blueberries are considered a superfood that can maintain healthy bones, reduce blood sugar levels and help in managing diabetes.

5. Oranges

Oranges are highly nutritious citrus fruits and are a great source of vitamin C and other essential nutrients.

6. Strawberries

Cultivated worldwide, Strawberries are highly nutritious fruits that are rich in vitamin C and other powerful antioxidants.

7. Eggs

Eggs are among the most nutritious foods on the planet that are ideal for any dietary pattern.

8. Meats

Meat is animal flesh that is widely consumed as food and offers numerous health benefits. They contain protein and are important food items for the growth and development of the human body.

9. Lean Beef

Lean beef is red meat without too much fat. It is low in fat content and is the culinary name for meat from cattle.

10. Chicken Breasts

It is an excellent source of lean protein for the body and is also a rich source of vitamins B, and D, calcium, zinc, and iron.

11. Lamb

Lambs are the meat of domestic sheep. It is rich in high-quality protein, minerals, zinc, iron, and vitamin B12.

12. Almonds

Almonds are a type of nut that is high in antioxidants, vitamin E, protein, and fiber.

13. Chia Seeds

Chia seeds contain necessary antioxidants, minerals, fiber, and omega-3 fatty acids which support multiple body functions and systems.

14. Coconut

Coconuts are high in manganese and are essential for bone health and the metabolism of carbohydrates, proteins, and cholesterol.

15. Macadamia Nuts

They are rich in vitamins, minerals, fibers, antioxidants, and healthy fats and provide potential benefits for weight loss and improved gut health.

16. Walnuts

Walnuts are extremely rich in heart-healthy fats and antioxidants. They can improve brain health and reduce the risk of heart attacks.

17. Brazil Nuts

They are a nutritional powerhouse, packed with healthy fats, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants.

18. Bell Peppers

Bell peppers are fruits that belong to the nightshade family. They can be consumed raw, cooked, or boiled and provide essential nutrients to the body.

19. Broccoli

It is an edible green plant and is a cruciferous vegetable rich in nutrients.

20. Carrots

Carrots are highly rich in fibers, minerals, and vitamins and are a great source of antioxidants.