12 Different Types Of Body Shapes; Know Which Type Is Yours

WE ALL must have heard the saying 'Beauty lies in the eyes of the beholder.' Every person is beautiful and unique in many different and their own ways. Still, we categorise people on the basis of their body sizes, shapes, colour and many more. There are almost 12 different types of body shapes that are important for us to know in order to have a better personality, increase self-esteem and choose outfits accordingly.

1. Straight Body Shape

Also known as the Rectangle body shape, this body shape is characterised by equal waits, and hip and bust measurements. It is also known as the banana body and people with such type of body shape are often tall and lean with fewer body curves.

2. Spoon Body Shape

Spoon body shape is characterised by hips larger than your bust size and the rest of the body. people with such body shapes have a well-defined waistlines.

3. Pear Body Shape

Appeared as a triangle-shaped body, a pear body shape is characterised by broad hips and small bust size. People with such body shapes often have slim arms and well-defined waists.

4. Hourglass Body Shape

Hourglass body shape is the most popular and desired body shape by women for which they practise extensive exercises and workouts. This body shape is all about equal hips and bust measurements and waists narrower than bust and hips.

5. Oval Body Shape

One of the most common body shapes is oval body shape. People with this body shape have larger bust sizes than the rest of the body, along with narrow hips, slender legs and flat buttocks.

6. Top Hourglass Body Shape

Similar to the hourglass body shape, this body shape has a larger bust size than the hips.

7. Apple Body Shape

One of the body shape types, the apple body shape is characterised by round shoulders, lean legs, and small size hips. People with an apple body shape are more prone to gaining weight than people with other body shapes.

8. Diamond Body Shape

Diamond body shape is the one in which people have hips broader than shoulders along with a narrow bust. A wider waist and slender arms are other characteristics of this body shape.

9. Athletic Body Shape

This body shape is characterised by muscular, lack of curves and less body fay, same shoulder and hip measurements.

10. Skinny Body Shape

People with this body shape have aligned pelvis and shoulders, with slender arms and legs, defined jawlines and flat buttocks.

11. Lollipop Body Shape

With broad shoulders, slim waistlines, and narrow hips, people with this body shape have slim body proportionally small waists and long elegant legs.

12. Inverted Triangle Body Shape

This body shape is characterised by broad shoulders, small hip size, and slender legs with a voluminous upper body.

The above-mentioned body shapes are just for informational purposes. Every body type, body shape and colour is equally beautiful and perfect. Every individual should have confidence in themselves, embrace themselves and carry themselves with love.