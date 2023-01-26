10 Vitamin B6 Rich Foods To Include In Your Winter Diet ASAP

VITAMIN B6, also known as Pyridoxine is one of the eight essential vitamins necessary for a healthy body and mind. It is a water-soluble vitamin naturally present in numerous foods, added to others, and is also available as a dietary supplement. Vitamin B6 is essential for normal brain development and for keeping the nervous system, as well as the immune system healthy. It helps the body make hormones serotonin and norepinephrine which regulate mood and help in managing stress respectively.

How Much Vitamin B6 You Need

The amounts of Vitamin B6 you need on a daily basis, depend on factors such as age gender, and health situations. According to Everyday Health, the below-mentioned is the daily requirement of Vitamin B6 for different age groups.

Children

Newborn to 6 months: 0.1 milligrams (mg) per day

Infants 7 months to 1 year: 0.3 mg

Children 1 to 3 years: 0.5 mg

Children 4 to 8 years: 0.6 mg

Children 9 to 13 years: 1 mg

Boys 14 to 18 years: 1.3 mg

Girls 14 to 18 years: 1.2 mg

Adults

Men and women 19 to 50 years: 1.3 mg

Men 51 years and older: 1.7 mg

Women 51 years and older: 1.5 mg

Pregnant women: 1.9 mg

Breastfeeding women: 2 mg

Vitamin B6 Rich Healthy Foods

1. Milk

2. Ricotta Cheese

3. Salmon

4. Tuna

5. Eggs

6. Chicken Liver

7. Beef

8. Carrots

9. Spinach

10. Sweet Potato

11. Green Peas

12. Bananas

13. Chickpeas

14. Breakfast Cereal

15. Avocado