10 Vitamin B6 Rich Foods To Include In Your Winter Diet ASAP

Thu, 26 Jan 2023 01:48 PM IST
VITAMIN B6, also known as Pyridoxine is one of the eight essential vitamins necessary for a healthy body and mind. It is a water-soluble vitamin naturally present in numerous foods, added to others, and is also available as a dietary supplement. Vitamin B6 is essential for normal brain development and for keeping the nervous system, as well as the immune system healthy. It helps the body make hormones serotonin and norepinephrine which regulate mood and help in managing stress respectively.
How Much Vitamin B6 You Need
The amounts of Vitamin B6 you need on a daily basis, depend on factors such as age gender, and health situations. According to Everyday Health, the below-mentioned is the daily requirement of Vitamin B6 for different age groups.
Children
Newborn to 6 months: 0.1 milligrams (mg) per day
Infants 7 months to 1 year: 0.3 mg
Children 1 to 3 years: 0.5 mg
Children 4 to 8 years: 0.6 mg
Children 9 to 13 years: 1 mg
Boys 14 to 18 years: 1.3 mg
Girls 14 to 18 years: 1.2 mg
Adults
Men and women 19 to 50 years: 1.3 mg
Men 51 years and older: 1.7 mg
Women 51 years and older: 1.5 mg
Pregnant women: 1.9 mg
Breastfeeding women: 2 mg
Vitamin B6 Rich Healthy Foods
1. Milk
2. Ricotta Cheese
3. Salmon
4. Tuna
5. Eggs
6. Chicken Liver
7. Beef
8. Carrots
9. Spinach
10. Sweet Potato
11. Green Peas
12. Bananas
13. Chickpeas
14. Breakfast Cereal
15. Avocado