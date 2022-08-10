12 Best Geysers In India: Check Out Popular Purchase Options Along With Geyser Prices

Best Geysers In India: Purchasing a good quality geyser for the home means minimum maintenance and maximum utility at least for 4-5 years after which may be or may not a replacement will be needed. So, it becomes really important to get familiar with the latest geyser prices and to understand which one lies on the list of the best geysers in India. Right from popular brands to massive capacities, from power consumption to their longevity, there’re so many alternatives to go with. So, how will you select the finest one for yourself?





Let’s make it simple and go backward, understanding what you require, why you need it, and for whom the product will be meant. Once you figure these aspects out, then you should go through our picked splendid geysers that are available for online purchase:





Best Geysers In India: Explore Latest Geyser Prices Here





Crompton Arno Neo 15-L 5 Star Rated Storage Water Heater - 37% Off









Crompton, being a renowned brand, comes up with this 15-liter water heater that comes in the 31.5 x 33 x 46.2 cm dimension. The offered water heater comes with an energy rating of 5 stars and has level-3 safety via Capillary Thermostat, automatic thermal cut-out, and multi-functional valve. Moreover, this Crompton geyser comes with a specially designed magnesium anode that avoids corrosion owing to its hard water quality. Other features include a rust-free body, powerful heating element, and temperature control knob. Crompton geyser price: Rs 5,942.





AO Smith HSE-VAS-X-015 Storage 15 Litre Vertical Water Heater - 30% Off









AO Smith comes up with this 15-liter geyser that can make your winter bath time warm and comfortable. Available with an energy rating of 5 stars, this water heater’s inner tank is designed using blue diamond glass while the outer surface is made using top-notch metal. Available in the 33.8 x 33.8 x 44 cm dimension, this geyser comes in white color and is known for its superior heating and low power consumption. AO Smith geyser price: Rs 7,599.





V-Guard Divino 5 Star Rated 15 Litre Storage Water Heater (Geyser) - 20% Off









V-Guard comes up with this efficient and reliable 15 liter geyser that is versed with a single weld line top-notch mild steel tank that ensures 66% less leakage. To ensure safety, makers have included functions like an advanced thermostat & thermal cut-out mechanism and a 5-in-1 multi-function safety valve. Along with this, the offered water heater comes with an Advanced Vitreous Enamel Coating and Magnesium anode. V-Guard geyser price: Rs 6,799.





Racold Andris Uno 15 Litres 4 Star Storage Water Heater (Geyser) - 32% Off









Racold offers you this 4 star geyser that comes with a white body and a black panel. This geyser comes in the 36 x 32.8 x 36 cm dimension and is manufactured using top-notch plastic. In addition to this, the offered water heater is appreciated for its high-density PUF heat insulation, which ensures its superior energy efficiency and curtailed power consumption. Available in a capacity of 15 liters, this Racold geyser is known for its Titanium plus technology and temperature control. Racold geyser price: Rs 9,750.





Crompton Solarium Qube 15-L Geyser - 38% Off









Explore this stupendous 15 liter geyser from Crompton that is available in the 40 x 39 x 42 cm dimension and is known for its Nano polygon technology. The offered Crompton water heater comes with a specially designed magnesium anode rod that has a stainless steel core, ensuring no corrosion troubles. Moreover, this geyser is perfect for high-rise buildings, owing to its multi-function valve and the Solarium Neo. Crompton geyser price: Rs 7,730.





AO Smith SDS-GREEN SERIES-015 15 Litre Water Heater - 23% Off









AO Smith comes up with this impeccable geyser that has a capacity of 15 liters and is versed with a Blue diamond glass-lined tank, making sure no corrosion happens. The offered AO Smith water heater comes with a long-lasting anode rod and is appreciated for its easy installation and glass coating heating element. This water heater is available in the 37.3 x 37.3 x 34.8 cm dimension and is available for mounting crews. AO Smith geyser price: Rs 9,999.





Venus Lyra 15R 2000-Watt Water Heater - 23% Off









Don’t miss this top-notch water heater from VENUS that comes in a capacity of 15 liters and is manufactured using top-notch ABS. This BIS-approved water heater comes with a porcelain enamel glass-lined tank and is available in the 32.5 x 32.5 x 47 cm dimension. Along with this, the offered geyser has an energy rating of 5 stars, making it energy efficient. The offered water heater is appreciated for its durability, unparalleled performance, and safe usage. Venus Lyra geyser price: Rs 9,905.





Havells Adonia R 25-Litre Vertical Storage Water Heater (Geyser) - 43% Off









Havells brings to you this 25 liter water heater that doesn’t just have 5 star energy rating but is also available with remote control. The offered geyser is available in the 45.3 x 39.4 x 45.3 cm dimension and is versed with a full color-changing LED temperature indicator. Moreover, this Havells geyser is equipped with an Incoloy glass-coated heating element and comes with IPX-4 protection. Havells geyser price: Rs 14,770.





V-Guard Victo 15 Litre Water Heater - 25% Off









Explore this highly rated 15 liter water heater from V-Guard that comes with a temperature control knob that allows you to adjust the temperature between the range of 25 degrees - 75 degrees. The offered 15 liter geyser has the capability to withstand up to 8 bar pressure. Available with high-density PUF insulation, this water heater ensures multi-layer protection against pungent smells and contaminations. Geyser price: Rs 7,355.





Usha Aquerra 15 Litre 5 Star Storage Water Heater - 42% Off









Usha, being a prominent brand, offers you this robust water heater with a capacity of 15 liters. The offered Usha geyser is manufactured using acrylonitrile butadiene styrene and is available in the 40 x 40 x 32.7 cm dimension. Along with this, the offered water heater allows 20% more water usage and is appreciated for its Heattech technology. The inlet/outlet pipe of this water heater is coated with liquid enamel that avoids rusting issues. Usha geyser price: Rs 8,640.





Bajaj New Shakti Neo 25L Metal Body 4 Star Water Heater - 22% Off









Don’t miss this 25-liter Bajaj geyser that comes in white color and is available in the 38.3 x 36.1 x 52.3 cm dimension. The offered water heater is befitting for an 8-bar pressure and is available with a Titanium glass-lined enamel-coated steel tank. In addition to this, the offered Bajaj geyser is available in the 38.3 x 36.1 x 52.3 cm dimension and weighs around 12.8 kgs. Bajaj geyser price: Rs 8,575.









Crompton Amica 25-L 5 Star Rated Storage Water Heater - 43% Off









Check out another high-performance geyser from Crompton that comes in a capacity of 25 liters and is available in the 35 x 37 x 59.5 cm dimension. The offered water heater has a temperature range between 25 - 75 degrees and is available with a corrosion-resistant body. Moreover, this Crompton geyser has a sacriﬁcial magnesium anode rod with a stainless steel core, which ensures longevity. Crompton geyser price: Rs 7,110.





Explore the best geysers online here.





Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.