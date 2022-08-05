16 Best Room Heaters In India: Keep You Warm And Cosy During Chilling Winters

Winters are all about enjoying the weather with your loved ones whenever you get a chance from the humdrum of life. Especially during the weekends, you wish to sit in your living room, wrapped with a light blanket, and a powerful yet compact room heater placed in the corner. Because it becomes really difficult during the winter to enjoy if the temperature inside is the same as the outside. And since houses in India are not all wooden-made and heat absorbent, the necessity of a room heater becomes more and more obvious.





But the confusion arises when you start looking online for the correct choices. To ease this process, we have summed up some of the top-rated room heaters that you can purchase online in India. Take a look:





Best Room Heaters In India





USHA Quartz Room Heater - 24% Off













We will start with an affordable purchase option from USHA. This Usha room heater comes in the 47 x 31 x 47 mm dimension and is ideal for spot heating. The offered room heater is meant for rooms up to 150 square feet in size, which means it is perfect for a small room. Available with a tip-over switch, this room heater comes with 2 power modes (400/800 W) and is appreciated for its low power consumption, safety front grill, and 2 quartz tube heating elements. Room heater price: Rs 1,238.





Orient Electric Fan Room Heater - 62% Off









Orient Electric comes up with this impeccable room heater that is versed with a full copper motor and is manufactured using A-Okay ABS plastic. The offered room heater is available in the 9.8 x 4.6 x 9.4 cm dimension and weighs around 1.2 kgs. Along with this, the offered room heater is befitting for spot heating and can be perfectly suited for rooms up to 180 square feet in size. Available with a 1.3 m long power cord, this room heater comes with a fan that runs at a speed of 2300 rpm. Room heater price: Rs 1,349.





Bajaj Blow Hot 2000 Room Heater - 16% Off









Purchase this awesome room heater from Bajaj that comes in the 13.8 x 5.1 x 13.2 cm dimension. Appreciated for its robust make, simple-to-use nature, lightweight, and efficiency, this room heater comes with two power settings (1000W/2000W) and weighs around 4.05 kgs. Moreover, this Bajaj room heater is ISI-approved and is versed with an automatic thermal cut-off function to ensure safety. Room heater price: Rs 2,089.





Orpat OPH-1240 1800-Watt PTC Heater - 6% Off









Get this stupendous room heater from Orpat that comes in grey-white color and is perfect for rooms up to 250 square feet in size. Ideal for spot heating, this room heater comes with 2 heat settings (1200W/1800W). Versed with a PTC ceramic heating element, this room heater also comes with an overheat auto cut-off protection and is appreciated for its wide-angle auto oscillating function. Room heater price: Rs 2,349.





Bajaj RHX-2 800-Watt Room Heater - 17% Off









Check out this impeccable room heater from Bajaj that is available in the 36 x 19.5 x 42.5 cm dimension and weighs around 1.3 kgs. The offered room heater is perfect for small rooms and is known to provide instant heat, which is so required during chilly winters. Available with two heat settings to meet your heating requirements, this Bajaj room heater is ISI-approved and is appreciated for its noiseless operation. Room heater price: Rs 1,341.





Havells Calido PTC Fan Heater - 31% Off









When talking about the best room heaters, how can we not include this Havells room heater? Presenting to you, the Havells Calido PTC fan heater comes in an appealing white & gold color and is an excellent choice to heat your room within minutes. Available with two heat settings (1300 W and 2000 W), this room heater contains a PTC ceramic heating element, which ensures safe and swifter heating during the peak winter season. Room heater price: Rs 4,055.





Morphy Richards Aristo 2000 Watts PTC Room Heater - 41% Off









Morphy Richards, being a prominent brand, comes up with this remarkable room heater in white color. The offered room heater is available in the 32.5 x 16.5 x 40 cm dimension and is perfect to provide you comfort during the cold winter months. In addition to this, the offered product has a 3-pin power socket plug and is appreciated for its user convenience and elegance. Other features include an adjustable thermostat, overhead protection, and an eye-catching design. Room heater price: Rs 4,519.





Maharaja Whiteline Lava Neo 1200-Watts Halogen Heater - 35% Off









Maharaja Whiteline is a known name in electronics and small appliances. In the same line, Maharaja Whiteline comes up with this impressive halogen heater in white & red color. Available in the 35.4 x 15.7 x 15.7 cm dimension, the offered room heater comes with 3 heat settings and 3 halogen rods. With an operating voltage of 230 V, this halogen room heater is known for its 180-degree rotation, shock-proof nature, cool touch body, silent operation, and high heating efficiency. Room heater price: Rs 2,350.





Bajaj Flashy 1000 Watts Radiant Room Heater - 4% Off









Another affordable option. This Bajaj room heater comes in 12.6 x 5.5 x 8.7 cm dimension and is versed with a wire wound on a refractory rod and a nickel-chrome plated mesh grid as its heating element. Available with a 1.5 m long cord, this room heater is ISI-approved and is purchased for its compact and stylish design. The offered room heater comes with a stainless steel reflector and is known for its durability and sturdiness. Room heater price: Rs 990.





Havells Co zio Quartz Room Heater - 29% Off









Havells brings to you this affordable yet effective room heater that comes in white-blue color and is available with 2 Quartz heating tubes that ensure more warmth. The offered room heater also has a front grill and a safety tip-over switch. Moreover, this room heater comes with two power settings 400 W and 800 W. Versed with heating tubes, this room heater is bought for its portability, stainless steel reflector, and safety features. Room heater price: Rs 1,700.





Bajaj Majesty RX11 2000 Watts Room Heater - 39% Off









Bajaj Majesty comes up with this high-performance room heater, which is ISI-approved and is available with a two-way installation; horizontal and vertical. The offered room heater has an operating voltage of 230 V and is available with a PVC cord. This room heater is available with an adjustable thermostat that allows you to keep the temperature as per your requirements. The offered product comes with two power settings (1000W/2000W) and is known for its convenience and elegance. Room heater price: Rs 2,095.





Havells GHRFHAGW200 2000-Watt Comforter - 33% Off









To keep your room warm and comfortable during winters, this room heater or comforter from Havells is an ideal purchase option. The offered room heater is available in white & black color and is an ideal product for spot heating. Appreciated for its double safety over-heat protection, this room heater has a cool-touch body and is versed with an adjustable vent angle, which ensures smooth air delivery. Room heater price: Rs 3,080.





Lifelong Flare-X 2000 Watt Fan Heater - 33% Off









Lifelong comes up with this compact and efficient room heater that is versed with a powerful 2400 rpm copper winding motor. Appreciated for its swift heating, this room heater can be utilized both horizontally and vertically. Along with this, the offered room heater has 3 air settings and comes with an air throw range of 10 feet, making it perfect for small and medium-sized rooms. Other attributes include in-built overheat protection, long shelf life, and noiseless operation. Room heater price: Rs 999.





Havells Cista Room Heater - 37% Off









Take a quick look at this amazing room heater from Havells that comes in the 31 x 34 x 20 cm dimension and has two power settings 1000W/2000W. Available with a reliable heating element, this room heater also has an adjustable thermostat control knob that aids you in regulating the temperature. In addition to this, the offered room heater also comes with a cool-touch body and is known for its overheat protection. Room heater price: Rs 2,370.





Surya Roshni 13 F Oil Filled Radiator Room Heater - 40% Off









For a large bedroom or living room, try this oil-filled room heater from SURYA ROSHNI. Available with 3 power settings (1000/1500/2000W), this room heater has an extra-large surface wave fin, which ensures swifter heating. Moreover, this room heater is versed with a tilt-over switch and castor wheels for easy mobility. The offered product comes in the 30 x 30 x 30 cm dimension and weighs around 13 kgs. Room heater price: Rs 9,549.





Havells OFR - 9Fin 2400 Watts PTC Room Heater - 47% Off









Havells also comes up with this oil-filled room heater that can come up as a bit expensive but is a wise purchase option for a larger room or areas that get extremely cold during winters. Available in black color, this oil-filled room heater is available in the 62.5 x 16.1 x 68.8 cm dimension and is versed with thermostatic heat control. For easy mobility, this room heater comes with castor wheels. Room heater price: Rs 7,499.





Disclaimer: Jagran’s Journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.