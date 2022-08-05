Microwave Oven: Making cooking easier with the right one for you

The microwave oven is one of the most important appliances in the kitchen. If you are thinking that you can only cook food then you are wrong. Microwaves can also heat, re-heat food, and make your dish presentable. There are many types of microwave ovens like- solo microwave oven, convection microwave, and built-in microwave and we usually get confused as to which one to buy that suits our requirements.

Depending on your culinary needs, you must select a microwave oven with the appropriate capacity and volume. Food prepared in a microwave oven retains its nutrients as the cooking time is less. You can check out the list of the best microwave oven in India along with the price:





Best Microwave In India

Panasonic 20L Solo Microwave Oven- 27% off





If you are looking for a microwave oven for easy cooking and heating then Panasonic 20L Solo Microwave Oven can be the classic one for you. With a capacity of 20L, Solo Microwave Oven is suitable for bachelors and small families. This serves your basic microwave needs allowing you to devote less space to electronics and more to interior capacity. Cleaning this microwave is easy just with the touch of a button. Microwave Oven Price: Rs 5,790





Philips HD6975/00 25 Litre Digital Oven Toaster Grill- 20% off





If you are looking for a microwave oven for baking, grilling, or toasting then you can try Philips HD6975/00 25 Litre Digital Oven, Toaster Grill. It can help you in making some mouth-weathering dishes with less oil. With the power of 1500W and capacity of 25L, the Philips oven toaster grill is sufficient for 4-5 people. Microwave Oven Price: Rs 7,165





IFB Convection Microwave Oven- 22% off





IFB Convection Microwave Oven is used for fast looking thus, saving time and energy at a convenient price. It comes with a 20L capacity that is great for large families. You can perform all the cooking tasks from baking, grilling, reheating, and defrosting. A starter kit is also provided to guide you about Convection Microwave ovens. Besides all these, there are 24 auto-cook menu options. Microwave Oven Price: Rs 10,490





Samsung 23 L Solo Microwave Oven- 20% off









Samsung 23 L Solo Microwave Oven can be your top choice if you are living alone and whose purpose is only to heat the meal and simple cooking. Its stylish black color and sleek design make it stand out. The mechanical knobs are simple to operate and easy to use. Though the capacity is 23L it can perform several programs along with healthy cooking. Microwave Oven Price: Rs 6,490





Bajaj Grill Microwave Oven- 27% off

The Bajaj Grill Microwave Oven can help in cooking food quickly and easily. This can be used for grilling, reheating, defrosting, and cooking. With a storage capacity of 20L is perfect for bachelors and small families. Without taking up too much space, it can comfortably fit into your kitchen. With 30 minutes of cooking alarm time, you can quickly grill and cook varieties of dishes. Microwave Oven Price: Rs 5,699





Whirlpool 20 L Solo Microwave Oven- 20% OFF

With a capacity of 20L Whirlpool, 20 L Solo Microwave Oven provides you with a superior powder-coated cavity. You can reheat, defrost and cook safely with the presence of an LED display. You can use a microwave-safe glass and bowl or a plastic one in this solo microwave oven. Microwave Oven Price: Rs 6,990





LG 28 L Convection Microwave Oven- 23%off





LLG 28 L Convection Microwave Oven can be used for baking along with grilling, reheating, defrosting, and cooking. The product holds a capacity of 28L and can be used for cooking both continental and Indian cuisine. This is the best convection microwave oven as it has Touch Key Pad and is easy to clean. You will love cooking in this Convection Microwave. Microwave Oven Price: Rs 12,470





Disclaimer: Jagran's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.