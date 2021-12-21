New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Warehouse automation is the driving trend for players from across different industries like e-commerce, FMCG etc. With state-of-the-art technologies and the latest robotics, companies have been enhancing both their inward as well as outward efficiency significantly. We spoke with Khursheed Alam, who co-founded Atmos Systems, a company spearheading warehouse automation solutions and has a strong lineage as an ally to the manufacturing industry.

Here are the excerpts from the interview:

1. How do you see the warehousing automation systems evolving in the future?

We are currently living in a new normal where the outbreak of a pandemic has transformed how we used to lead our lives till a couple of years ago. The pandemic also brought the complete supply chain to a screeching halt, thereby compelling businesses to opt for more automated solutions. The simultaneous rise of industries such as e-commerce, 3PL and FMCG has also boosted warehouse automation. The future of warehouse automation systems is set to be driven by the evolution of Blockchain, the Industrial Internet of Things and Artificial Intelligence. The stakeholders have realised that warehouse automation would help supply-chain operators in multiple ways such as reduction of operating costs, labour charges etc while allowing inventory transparency.



2. How does automating the warehouses may impact the consumers and e-commerce players?

As mentioned earlier, automating warehousesallows supply-chain operators in multiple ways like reduction of operating costs, labor charges etc while allowing inventory transparency. This stands true even when we talk with respect to the e-commerce sector in particular. As a matter of fact, any leading or growing e-commerce player today is investing heavily in warehouse automation. It helps them deal with the bulk of orders and in terms of storage, segregation, inward and outward transit of goods, thereby making it a win-win situation for both customer and the players. The end results of warehouse automation are faster delivery of goods, minimal damage, faster warehouse storage and transit, zero errors, to name a few.

3. Which industries other than e-commerce are using warehousing automation and which are the fastest adopting industries?

Other than e-commerce, industries such as 3PL, FMCG, logistics along postal and courier handling companies are the frontrunners with regard to warehouse automation. E-commerce, 3PL and FMCG industries are the fastest in adopting warehousing automation.

4. How & when did Atmos Systems originate?

Atmos Systems has a strong three-decade-old DNA in developing automation solutions for the manufacturing industry under the brand of Saifi, which has an excellent client portfolio consisting of names like Eicher, Godrej, Honda, Hindustan Petroleum etc. To further provide our expertise in a dedicated manner to different industries, we went to our drawing board and engaged in thorough R&D over how we could transform the warehouse automation industry. After two years of hard work, we introduced Atmos in 2020 to reaffirm our seriousness and expertise in the field while narrowing our approach for the niche market.

5. What are the problems that you are solving in the market?

As mentioned earlier, the USP of Atmos Systems is the range of automation products we have in our portfolio and our lineage to the industry. We provide turnkey solutions for warehouse automation, which include high-end ACR (Autonomous case handling and robotic) Systems, ASRS (Automated storage and retrieval) Systems, sortation systems, pick to light systems, conveyor systems etc. In other words, we are a one-stop destination for all warehouse automation solutions.

6. What are your future plans for innovation and expansion?

We have a plan to open our new factory and experience centre in the next year, where we’ll be showcasing our products working life, where we’ll be manufacturing the next generation warehouse automation and material handling solutions. We further plan to open our sales offices in major metro cities of India and abroad.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan