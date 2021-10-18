New Delhi | Megha Mamgain: Vir Das sits with a hat and a smile, in a corner of a room. "It's nice to be interviewed without having to wear pants," he quips. Before you jump to conclusions- Das is in his pajamas speaking to us over a Zoom call, sitting miles away, on tour.



There is reason to be happy, 'Vir Das For India', his third Netflix special, has been nominated for the Emmys in the Best Comedy Segment. The beautifully restrained, dipped in nostalgia, and so very relatable show, saw Vir in top notch form. A narrative ingrained in Indianness has found an audience and recognition internationally.

"The intention of the show was to take Indian culture out to the world," Vir tells us, "there is an American or a British version of India, but there was no Indian version of India. There was either 'dance dance dance' or pathos to represent India. But my country is more nuanced, with the show the world has consumed a more chilled, happy, funny version of India.The nomination is reason to celebrate." The Netflix special, Vir Das for India is delightful and deftly tackles humour on Indian politics and politicians.

The Emmy nomination has come as a surprise for the actor/comedian since it is not usual for a stand-up comedy special to be nominated under Best Comedy section. The other nominees include Call My Agent, Motherland: Christmas Special, Promesas De Campaña [Campaign Promises]. " If you look at who I am nominated with, these are shows with gigantic budgets and gigantic stars. Even the other nominees from India, they have enormous backing and a huge foothold in Bollywood. And then suddenly we come in with literally juttis and three steps and a door and get nominated in the same way! We are underdogs in this thing," Das is referring to the other two nominations from India- Best Actor for Nawazuddin Siddique In Serious Men and Best Drama Series for Sushmita Sen's Aarya.

But the Netflix special has heart. It is entrenched in nostalgia and is immensely relatable. Watch the entire interview here to know why Vir Das wanted the set to look like a slice of pizza and why he will not wear a big designer's suit to the Emmy Awards.

The awards in November will be an in-person event. Vir Das is now on a look out for a new designer or even a student to design his Emmy's look. Moving away from red carpet tradition of flaunting the designs of the biggest names one can muster, Vir Das put out a Tweet asking for new designers to send their past works and proposals to him - and he promises to pay for the clothes! "We have got a 1000 emails, my team is pouring through them. I will wear the suit and have a good time at the Emmys, later we will auction the suit for charity," Vir tells us.

Vir Das has had a busy pandemic and has wrapped up two acting projects which will air soon. He is also preparing for an extensive tour of India in January and February 2022, there is also a possible movie or two in the works.

Watch the full interview here:

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan