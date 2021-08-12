Sindhu will soon come to New Delhi to be one of the guests of Prime Minister Modi being an integral and shining constituent of Indian Olympic contingent which represented the country in Tokyo.

Hyderabad/New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The Bronze medalist from Tokyo Olympics in Women’s Badminton Singles who became the only Indian woman Olympic double medalist with her Tokyo heroics lately is living a relaxing time at her Hyderabad home. Sindhu will soon come to New Delhi to be one of the guests of Prime Minister Modi being an integral and shining constituent of Indian Olympic contingent which represented the country in Tokyo.

Sindhu said that she likes to visit temples and whenever she gets the chance she visits the temples. Below are the excerpts from her exclusive conversation with Dainik Jagran.

Question – Five medals in World Championship, Asian Games, Commonwealth Games and now two medals in Olympics. What all Sindhu has achieved till now and what else she intends to achieve after that?

PV Sindhu: Bringing medal from World Championship and that too five times, it matters a lot. It’s also a matter of great honour for me to bring medals from Asian Games, Commonwealth Games and in case of Olympics, twice. I’m really happy with my performance because year after year I kept on improving my game and kept on learning with time. Winning and losing is part of the game but the important thing is that we must keep on learning. Right now I am relaxing and enjoying the moment. After this the tournaments will begin and I have to prepare for those. There are many tournaments, next year there will be Asian games and Commonwealth Games and I have to prepare for them.

Question – A medal was expected from you and pulled it off. Indian Men’s Hockey team won a medal after 41 years. Our Women’s Hockey team performed well and Neeraj Chopra went on to create history. How proud are you feeling as an Indian athlete?

PV Sindhu – I thank all the athletes who won the medals and played well. I would specifically like to congratulate the Men’s Hockey team who won Bronze after so many years. I would also congratulate the Women’s team who made it till semi finals. They all worked so hard but winning or losing is part of the game. The important thing is we must give our 100 per cent. I believe representing your country is always a matter of pride so I’ll congratulate every Indian Olympian for that. Neeraj completely changed the atmosphere.

Question – What is the atmosphere like at your home right now? Is it your mom who is deciding the menu? You are also being seen in the temples too.

PV Sindhu – I am going out these days. I am eating what I want to eat. Mom makes a lot of food at home. I am spending time with my family. Sometimes I also visit the temples. Just now I went to temple and paid my respects.

