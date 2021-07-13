To talk about the third wave of Coronavirus and different variants of COVID-19 Jagran New Media's Senior Editor Pratyush Ranjan speaks to Dr. Arvind Rajwanshi, Direction of AIIMS Raebareli.

New Delhi | Pratyush Ranjan: As the process of unlocking has started in different states across India, incidents of flouting COVID-19 norms have become regular. As a result, various health bodies and the government has expressed concern over its impact on the possible third wave of Coronavirus. Amid this, reports of the new variants of COVID-19 infecting more and more people have become an even grave cause of concern. To talk about these issues Jagran New Media's Senior Editor Pratyush Ranjan speaks to Dr. Arvind Rajwanshi, Direction of AIIMS Raebareli.

Q1. According to the recently issued SBI research, the third wave of Coronavirus may arrive by August - September. It is also said that the third wave maybe 1.7 times bigger than the second wave. What are your views on this?

Ans: It is difficult to say that the predicted third wave of COVID-19 will cause more havoc. The data given by the SBI research is based on the 2nd wave. This data is only dependent on experience. Recently, a study of children also came in which 55-60 per cent of children were reported with COVID positive antibodies. This shows that they were asymptomatic but got infected which means their chances of contracting the virus in the future are very less. Therefore, to say that the third wave will come or not or will be more severe is very difficult. However, if we don't follow the COVID-19 protocols and get vaccinated it will certainly invite another wave. A similar study came from Kanpur but according to their research, the third wave will come in October.

Q2. Why does the virus mutate?

Ans: Every virus mutates, it is not specific to COVID-19. Since more people are getting infected due to Corona that is why people feel that this virus is mutating faster. The virus cannot survive on its own, it requires tissues or human body cells to live. It mutates there which can either be good or bad. If it is good the virus will dry down whereas if it is bad the infectivity will increase. So, the mutation is a normal phenomenon, in some viruses it happens more frequently, and in others, it is slower.

Q3. Amid the different variants of COVID-19 now Kappa and Lambda variants have also emerged, how many cases of these variants have been reported in India?

Ans: The Lambda variant has not been reported in India much, only in Uttar Pradesh two cases have come up. The lambda variant is more severe in Peru. As for the Kappa variant, it has not been identified in India yet. So, it is difficult to tell how dangerous these mutations are.

Q4. A lot of people have doubts over which vaccine is effective amongst Covaxin, Covishield, or Sputnik. What are your views on it?

Ans: Covishield is AstraZeneca's vaccine manufactured in England. In India, it is being produced by the Serum Institute of India. Whereas Covaxin is produced by Bharat Biotech and Sputnik is produced by Dr. Reddy's Laboratories. All three vaccines have been created with different technologies. However, they all are effective in India. Although the efficacy rate might be different.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha