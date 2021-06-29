In the new episode of Jagran Dialogues, Jagran New Media’s senior editor Pratyush Ranjan speaks to Dr. Saumitra Das on Delta Plus.

New Delhi | Pratyush Ranjan: As the cases of the news Delta Plus variant of COVID-19 has stirred fear and apprehension in the minds of people, concerns over the possibility of a third wave of Coronavirus have gripped the country. To subside this tension, in the new episode of Jagran Dialogues- which is being organised in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare- Jagran New Media’s senior editor Pratyush Ranjan speaks to Dr. Saumitra Das who is the Director of the National Institute of Biomedical Genomics and Professor at Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru.

Here are the excerpts from the conversation:

Q 1. First the Alpha variant, then Delta, and now this 'Delta plus' Covid-19 variant? What does it mean? What is this new Delta Plus Variant?

Ans. As you know we have been experiencing this virus for the last 1 and a half years, so it’s not surprising that the virus keeps on mutating. The enzymes of this virus commit mistakes due to which mutations happen and when they are accumulated it helps the virus for better infectivity. The virus does not carry those mutations which don’t help them.

First, the Wuhan strain came, then D614G outplaced Wuhan’s strain, now in November- December this Alpha strain has come in the UK. Its transmissibility was higher. So, in India, we starting probing which all states have cases from that strain. Then another variant came from South Africa called the Beta variant. Similarly, a Brazilian variant came which was named as Gama variant. In the same process, a variant emerged in Maharashtra which now we call Delta Plus.

Delta Plus has outplaced all other variants in the country. That is why it has become a variant of concern. Currently, we are continuously monitoring this Delta Plus variant. That’s how Alpha, Beta, and now Deta Plus have come into existence.

Q2. Are COVID-19 vaccines effective against the Delta Plus variant?

Ans. The vaccines have multiple epitopes. Because of the mutation, one or two epitopes might be disabled but it is very unlikely that all the epitopes will be ineffective because of the mutations. So, I don’t think we should be worried about one or two mutations.

However, we should be careful. We don’t have any evidence so far that Covaxin or Covishiled is completely infective to the Delta Plus variant. We need to keep on experimenting to check whether vaccines are effective against this variant.

Q 3. What are the major concerns around this new variant? What should be the immediate steps for the people to follow to be safe from this variant?

Ans. It is important to wear a mask, get the vaccine and avoid crowded places. These three things we have to follow to avoid contracting the virus. If we take necessary COVID precautionary measures, we can win over this virus.

Also, wear gloves and sanitize your hands frequently. We need to stay alert and remember that the virus is not over yet. Screening at the airport and containing the movement of infected people in a state or city will also help in controlling the virus.

Q 4. There is fear that this new variant Delta Plus may spark the third wave of COVID-19, how do you see this?

Ans. Essentially it’s difficult to predict whether this will cause the third variant because so far the virus is growing slow. So unless it replicates faster and infects more people, we can’t really say that this variant is going to cause the third wave. However, we cannot rule out that this could be the beginning, to accumulate more variants to cause the third wave.

