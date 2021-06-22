New Delhi | Pratyush Ranjan: Even as the downward trend of COVID-19 cases in India continues, the concerns raised out of post-COVID complications being reported by people from all across the country remain as important to get addressed. In the recent episode of Jagran Dialogues, Jagran New Media’s senior editor Pratyush Ranjan spoke with Dr Himanshu Reddy, Incharge, Infectious Diseases Unit, King George Medical University Lucknow regarding the post-COVID complications and how to prevent the effects of the deadly virus after recovery.

Here are the excerpts from the conversation:

Q. What complications may arise after I get cured of Covid-19? What are the Common post-COVID-19 complications? Why are some people seeing post-Covid complications?

Dr Reddy – There could be multiple reasons behind post-COVID complications. The primary reason is what we call the injury in the lungs caused by COVID-19 infection. So people may find it difficult to breathe, there may be weakness and complications like that. All this is caused by the damage caused by the virus in the lungs. Apart from this, immunity gets compromised due to COVID-19. Because of which we see the body getting attacked by infections such as bacterial and fungal infections on top of all. Thirdly, the immune system’s dis-regulation is also observed as a result of COVID-19 infection. That is, the immune system behaves in improper ways. Due to which we see Multi-Organ Inflammatory Syndrome in Children. It also now takes place in adults. Apart from this, severe COVID leads to certain psychological changes, blood sugar level gets raised. Most people show fatigue, joint pain, rashes, digestive problems and even partial dementia after COVID-19 infection.

Q. Many people have complained of memory loss, dry cough, headaches and so on. So when the body gets attacked by COVID-19, what are such drastic changes that so many different problems start arising due to attack by this virus? What are those changes in the body?

Dr Reddy – Basically it’s because of direct injury by virus on lungs and immune dysregulation. But there are many reasons we are still continuing to know about, there are many reasons we don’t know about. Like you said dry cough, may be because the airways become more reactive due to viral infection. There are secondary infections in some people due to the use of immunosuppressant and steroids. The virus itself damages the lungs and also makes it easy for other bacteria and viruses to attack. It’s mostly because the behaviour of our immune system gets completely changes sometimes after the COVID-19 infection.

Q. A major part of our country’s population is affected by some major health problems, such as diabetes, hypertension, heart or kidney issues, Blood Pressure. So the people already with these underlying health complications, when they recover from COVID-19, what precautions they should take so that they don’t get stuck in this cycle of post-COVID complications?

Dr Reddy – Diabetic patients, especially remain prone to such complications because during the treatment of COVID-19 their sugar levels are changed and sometimes go out of control. One reason is the virus itself because it is believed that it affects the pancreas, which controls the sugar levels in the body. Apart from this, the second major problem we have is that the steroids we use during treatment also mess up with the sugar levels. So we sometimes try to control sugar levels by using insulin. Many people believe that once they start taking insulin this might become a lifelong routine. Well, this is not the case.

Once the stress level goes down and things look better, the patient can go back to their older tablets and medication after two to three months. For heart and kidney-related issues, sometimes we have seen COVID severely affects patients with kidney complications. So you must keep in touch with the nephrologist in this case. For heart patients, sometimes we hear complaints that the heart rate has increased or it has decreased. So you don’t need to worry if the Blood Pressure is under control. But we keep on performing continuous monitoring. We make D-dimer tests and take necessary precautions. So if someone suddenly feels pain in the chest area then the person must immediately contact the doctor.

Q. If some patient was COVID-19 positive and then turned negative, what precautions the person must take after that. At what point the person may continue with a normal life routine such as going for morning walks, exercise and so on?

Dr Reddy – It depends on what symptoms you had. If you were asymptomatic then it doesn’t take much to come back to normal routine life. However, it has been seen that even the people who were asymptomatic even they complain of weakness and rising heart rates. But in the majority of the people who were asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic, they can get back to the routine life after recovering from the infection. But the ones who were on oxygen or were moderately or severely symptomatic may have breathing difficulties even after recovering. In such people, the transition to routine life must be kept gradual and not all at once.

Watch the full interview:

