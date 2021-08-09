New Delhi | Pratyush Ranjan: As COVID-19 cases continue to decline across the country, the life keeps on getting back to normal. However, with the declining cases of the pandemic, the COVID-19 appropriate behaviour continues to go for a toss. In many states the infection rates continue to go up although marginally. To keep it lowered, the COVID-19 appropriate behaviour is necessary. Many people ask if following the COVID appropriate behaviour is necessary even after taking the vaccine. Moreover, the ones going back to offices and children getting back to the classrooms are finding this question rather relevant and pressing.

In the latest episode of Jagran Dialogues, Pratyush Ranjan, Executive Editor, Jagran New Media, spoke to Dr Saurabh Varshney, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Deoghar on the same subject.

Question – What do we mean by COVID protocol or COVID appropriate behaviour? Why it is necessary since the number of infected individuals is under control at present?

Dr Varshney – As we all know COVID-19 is an infectious disease which spreads through droplets. To put it simply, it transmits once an infected individual speaks or while breathing ends up throwing his/her droplets in the air which leads to the spread of infection. When an infected individual speaks loudly then the droplet can travel up to six meters. That’s why it is important to keep a distance of a couple of meters. With this, we decrease the chances of infection.

So it’s necessary to follow these three behavioural steps which we call COVID protocol or COVID-19 appropriate behaviour:



1. Keep the masks on to cover your mouth and nose. That’s how we decrease the chances of infection via droplet.

2. Keep on washing your hands at regular intervals. Sometimes unconsciously we end up touching certain objects that may have the infected droplets and after touching those objects with infected droplets we touch our face, nose and mouth. That’s the way infection spreads further.

3. Keep a distance of two meters. If we follow these steps religiously we may prevent the spread of COVID-19 infection



Question – Furthering these three precautions, for the readers and viewers of Jagran, how can we step by step divide these precautions in terms of daily activities. First of all if we talk about those who have started to work from the office while sitting in a closed environment for 7-9 hours. What all precautions they must take and from the office’s end what all rules should be made to follow?

Dr Varshney – First of all at present we should call only those people in the office who are needed. The ones without whom the things can be managed even with the already ongoing Work from Home mode, that may continue. Right now we should not open the offices with 100 per cent capacity. Say if there are 100 people in an office so we should have 60 in the office and rest working from home.



- Offices should be airy. Most offices depend on air conditioning. If possible then instead of air conditioning the offices should focus on air circulation. To put it simply, the work should be done while keeping the doors and windows of the office open.

- The entrance and exit should be in separate directions in the office so that you can prevent the crowding.

- Social distancing should be mandatory.

- There should be a distance of at least six feet between the two desks.

- Even inside the offices we should do less and less physical meetings and more and more in the virtual mode.

- If somebody feels uneasy in the office then he/she should be allowed to work from home.

- Office should have tea or coffee like facilities so that employee doesn’t have to go outside again and again for that matter.

