New Delhi | Urvashi Kapoor: Liver cirrhosis is a condition in which your liver is scarred and permanently damaged due to Hepatitis and chronic alcohol abuse while fatty liver, which is also known as hepatic steatosis, is caused due to an increased build-up of fat in the liver. The condition can result in liver inflammation, which can damage your liver and create scarring. In severe cases, this can also lead to liver failure. According to a 2017 research review as quoted by Healthline, NAFLD (nonalcoholic fatty liver disease) affects up to 25 to 30 percent of people in the United States and Europe.

To know more about liver cirrhosis, fatty liver, their treatment, and other liver-related ailments, in this episode of Jagran Dialogues, Urvashi Kapoor, Associate Editor, Jagran New Media spoke with Dr. Kunal Das, HOD and Consultant - Gastroenterology, Manipal Hospitals.

Here's is an excerpt from the interview:

Question: What are the common problems that come under 'chronic liver diseases?

Dr. Kunal Das: Ailments of the liver that have been existing for more than six months are called chronic liver disease. The main problem that comes under it is alcoholic liver disease. This is caused by excess consumption of alcohol, which leads to damaging the liver. The second most important is Hepatitis B and C. These two viruses cause chronic liver disease. Third, and the most important one is non-alcohol fatty liver disease or Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). This is caused by the accumulation of fat in the liver. The causes of this include diabetes and hyperlipidemia. Other causes are a bit rare that including an excess of iron and copper in the liver. Sometimes, liver problems can also be caused by wheat allergies.

Question: What are the causes of the diseases that you mentioned?

Dr. Kunal Das: Nowadays, the most common liver ailment is NASH, which is mainly caused by hyperdiabetes. You should know that India is going to be the diabetes capital of the world in 2025. The second reason for liver diseases is thyroid, which is caused by obesity and hormonal diseases. The third reason is hyperlipidemia, which is caused by excess consumption of junk food. Also, lifestyle is also a factor in liver diseases. During the pandemic, people weren't able to go outside, which can lead to obesity and other problems, ultimately affecting the liver.

Watch the full interview here:

Posted By: Sugandha Jha