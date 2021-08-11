New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Until recently, it used to be believed that the brain stroke takes place in elderlies only. But due to the health-related complexities in the modern day lifestyle, the brain stroke continues to occur even in the people of middle age. It is usually advised to follow a healthy lifestyle and keep in control the risk factors of the same.

In the latest episode of Jagran Dialogues, Urvashi Kapoor, Associate Editor, Jagran New Media spoke to Dr KK Jindal, Director, Department of Neurology, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, New Delhi to emphasise on all encompassing factors surrounding Brain stroke.

Question: What is Brain Stroke?



Dr KK Jindal: Brain Stroke is very important cause of mortality and morbidity in our country. We must also know about its incidence prevalence and the mortality that is death and morbidity that is state of getting handicapped and related impacts. So as per latest data around 1.8 million people suffered brain stroke in our country. It’s as much as the population of a city like Indore. Of these one-third people don’t survive and one-third end up becoming bed-bound. Remaining one-third are able to carry on with their normal life. Brain stroke is basically the sudden decrease in the supply of blood to the brain because of blood clot or brain hemorrhage. It can happen in any part of the brain. Its symptoms include sudden extreme headache, difficulty in speech, sudden weakness in walking, understanding or the numbness one side of the limbs.



Question: What are the types of Brain strokes and which are the risk factors involved?

Dr KK Jindal: So Brain strokes are basically are of two types, Ischemic stroke and Hemorrhagic stroke. Most common strokes are Ischemic strokes – around 85 per cent – which take place due to clot in blood vessels. In rest of the 15 per cent cases, the rupture of blood vessels in brain leads to a hemorrhagic stroke. So risk factors of brain stroke involve high blood pressure, increased cholesterol, diabetes, physical inactivity, bad dietary habits, smoking and alcohol consumption like factors.

