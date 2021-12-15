New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Diabetes is one of the common problems faced by people today. It happens when your body is either not able to make enough insulin or can’t effectively use the insulin made by itself. In such a situation, the glucose stays in your blood and doesn’t reach the cells- which is very important to get energy. Untreated diabetes can also damage your nerves, eyes, kidneys, and other organs.

In this episode of Jagran Dialogues Subhasish Dutta, Deputy Editor, Jagran New Media, spoke to Dr. RVS Bhalla, Director and HOD, Internal Medicine, Fortis Escorts, Faridabad, to talk about diabetes, its symptoms, and treatment.

Here's an excerpt from the interview:

Question: How many types of diabetes are there and what are the common symptoms?

Dr. RVS Bhalla: There are three types of diabetes, type 1, type 2, and gestational diabetes that occurs during pregnancy in women. Some of the common symptoms of diabetes are weakness, unusual weight loss, blurry vision, feeling thirsty, frequent urination, and numbness or tingling sensation in hands or feet.

Question: Is there any particular age group that are affected by the different types of diabetes?

Dr. RVS Bhalla: In younger people, including kids and young adults, type 1 diabetes is more common. In this, the pancreas' ability to produce insulin completely ends. Sometimes diabetes is even found in newborn infants. Type 2 diabetes usually occurs in middle-aged people. In this case, insulin is being generated but not working properly. However, these days type 2 diabetes is also found in young people as well.

Watch the full interview here:

Posted By: Sugandha Jha