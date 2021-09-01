In the latest episode of Jagran Dialogues, Subhasish Dutta, Deputy Editor, Jagran New Media, and Urvashi Kapoor, Associate Editor, Jagran New Media spoke to Dr. AnuRanjana Virmani, BDS, FPFA, FADI, and Dr. Karan Narang, BDS, MDS, Conservative Dentist, and Endodontist to discuss the signs related to dental problems, their causes, and treatment amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

New Delhi | Urvashi Kapoor and Subhasish Dutta: Oral health is often neglected, leading to a host of problems such as bad breath, gum disease, cavities, tooth abscesses and infections, and the loss of teeth. Many people ignore issues related to dental or oral hygiene and don't take them seriously. However, such issues can have a significant impact on the health and wellbeing of people.

In the latest episode of Jagran Dialogues, Subhasish Dutta, Deputy Editor, Jagran New Media, and Urvashi Kapoor, Associate Editor, Jagran New Media spoke to Dr. AnuRanjana Virmani, BDS, FPFA, FADI, and Dr. Karan Narang, BDS, MDS, Conservative Dentist, and Endodontist to discuss the signs related to dental problems, their causes, and treatment amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Below are the excerpts from the interview:

Question: Dr. Anu, how difficult was it for you to treat your patients amid the recent waves of the COVID-19?

Dr. Anu: There were many challenges when the pandemic struck, but overcoming them is what life is all about. Initially, we were also afraid of seeing the patients but figured out some ways to do so. We realized that even though the virus is easily spreadable, it can't cross the barrier of an N-95 mask. And it is very easy to destroy it by simple hand-washing. We changed some systems of our clinic by giving N-95 masks and PPE kits to all our staff. We ensured that the clinic and the patient chair is sanitized after every visit. Moreover, our confidence increased as we got vaccinated.

I would like to give this message to people that if they have any dental issues, there is no need to panic in coming to a dental clinic. Doctors take all the necessary precautions to ensure this.

Question: Dr. Karan, what tips would you like to give to our viewers so that they can develop better dental hygiene in light of the pandemic?

Dr. Karan: I usually give one tip to people - visit your dentist every six months. This applies to a sixth-month-old infant as well. We start cleaning their gum pads from that age itself. Ignoring dental problems when they are infants or when their permanent teeth start coming at the age of six is wrong. Even dental problems of an infant are important because they can have adverse effects when they grow up. Their permanent teeth will grow unequally and not in an organized manner.

All in all, I would suggest everyone get their teeth cleansed twice a year whether you require it or not. You don't have to worry about anything, your dentist will clear all your myths.

Question: After recovering from coronavirus, many patients complained of weakened gums, tooth loss, and dental infections. Please tell us something about this.

Dr. Anu: Many patients came to us and that too in two categories. Many people took extensive care of their teeth and came for routine checkups during the pandemic. Others who came to us were those whose teeth were in a very bad condition, mainly because of the fear of going to a dentist amid the pandemic. We had to deal with all of this. Problems that could have been treated in a day or so took several weeks. In addition, there were few cases of fungus also. Initially, these people had swelling in their gums and had to be treated upon via oral surgery. If people go for a timely check-up, such problems can be avoided.

