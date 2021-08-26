Pain in the chest could be a heart attack but it's not necessary that all heart pains are caused due to heart attack. However, you need to be cautious if you are experiencing heart pain for more than 10-15 minutes and have other comorbidities like diabetes, high blood pressure, obesity, or positive family history.

In the latest episode of Jagran Dialogues, Urvashi Kapoor, Associate Editor, Jagran New Media spoke to Dr Vineet Malik, Senior Consultant and Unit Head of Cardiology at Maharaja Agrasen Hospital, New Delhi to give you detailed information about heart-related issues and their cures.

Here is an excerpt from the interview:

Question: Whats are the risks and warning signs of heart attack?

Dr Vineet Malik: Pain in the chest could be a heart attack but it's not necessary that all heart pains are caused due to heart attack. However, you need to be cautious if you are experiencing heart pain for more than 10-15 minutes and have other comorbidities like diabetes, high blood pressure, obesity, or you have a family history of heart attack. In these cases, you should not ignore heart pain and consult a doctor if you see symptoms like sweating, difficulty in breathing, faintness, and vomiting. The pain could occur anywhere below the jaw till the belly button. It doesn't necessarily have to be in the heart. One can even experience pain in the shoulders and arms during a heart attack. Therefore, if you face any of these symptoms you must consult a doctor.

Question: What steps should be taken if someone is experiencing heart attack?

Dr Vineet Malik: First, you have to check whether the pain is heart attack or not. If the person has a positive family history or has any of the above-stated symptoms then you can consider it as a serious situation. Until the patient reaches the hospital, they should be asked to sit straight as it reduces the burden on the heart. They should not lie lown. If you have a Disprin tablet chew it for immediate relief. You can also keep a Sorbitrate tablet under the tongue if the BP allows, which means if the BP is higher than 100/60. Once the doctor conducts the electrocardiogram (ECG) test they will be able to detect if it is heart attack or not.

