In this episode of Jagran Dialogues, Subhasish Dutta, Deputy Editor, Jagran New Media, and Urvashi Kapoor, Associate Editor, Jagran New Media spoke to Dr. Sanjeev Kumar, Consultant Orthopaedic at Oscar hospital, Panipat and Dr. Hari Krishan, Orthopaedic Surgeon, Truheal Clinic, Dwarka to talk about the possible causes of joint pain, their symptoms, and treatment.

New Delhi | Urvashi Kapoor and Subhasish Dutta: Bone health-related issues like osteoporosis and arthritis are some of the common problems faced by people. They can lead to weak bones, severe back pain, knee pain, and a change in one’s posture. Ignoring the signs of osteoporosis and arthritis can also result in prolonged or permanent disability.

In the latest episode of Jagran Dialogues, Subhasish Dutta, Deputy Editor, Jagran New Media, and Urvashi Kapoor, Associate Editor, Jagran New Media spoke to Dr. Sanjeev Kumar, Consultant Orthopaedic at Oscar hospital, Panipat and Dr. Hari Krishan, Orthopaedic Surgeon, Truheal Clinic, Dwarka to talk about the possible causes of joint pain, their symptoms and treatment.

Here is an excerpt from the interview:

Urvashi Kapoor - Back pain is one of the main problems faced by people. What are some of the lifestyle changes to avoid facing it?

Dr. Hari Krishan - Back pain is mainly related to posture. If someones sitting or sleeping posture isn't correct, then back pain might arise very early. The second most common reason is a deficiency of Vitamin D. Because of a lack of Vitamin D, bones become weak leading to back pain. In order to avoid this, one must exercise regularly, go on walks, and improve their posture. In order to improve posture, it must be ensured that the angles in the body are at 90 degrees. For example, the angle between the back and hip should be 90 degrees, the neck must be straight, the angle of the knee must be 90 degrees, and the height of the table should be correct. In the present time, backache is frequent among those who sit for long hours. Such people must ensure to correct their posture, keep the height of the table correct, and not sit for too long in one shift.

Subhasish Dutta - Knee pain is also very common in our country. What must be done to avoid this and take care of our knees?

Dr. Sanjeev Kumar - Knee pain occurs either because of a problem in the joint or a problem in the muscles around the knee. Young patients, aged around 40, face knee pain because of problems in muscles around the knee. On the other hand, in elderly people, aged around 50, it is because of the knee joint. In young patients, it is because of sudden exertion like an increase in exercise. To such patients, we advise them to increase exercise gradually. In the case of elderly patients, we advise them to reduce putting too much exertion on their knees, which includes not sitting cross-legged or using the stairs too much. They can also do some knee exercises to relieve the pain.

Urvashi Kapoor - What are the common knee problems associated with a poor lifestyle? And how can we deal with it?

Dr. Hari Krishan - I would like to tell you that out of 50 people coming to us for knee pain, 40 face the problem because of a poor lifestyle. Backache, knee joint pain, muscle pain are very common results of a poor lifestyle. When there is less joint movement, there is muscle stiffness. This leads to pain in various body parts including the wrist, knee, back, etc. Cervical has become very common because of poor lifestyle. The best way for people to avoid this problem is to keep on moving their joints, exercise regularly, walk daily never think that they could heal only by eating medicines or changing diet. It won't be possible without changing their lifestyle. That's why physiotherapy is an integral part of any bone-related treatment.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha