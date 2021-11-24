New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: There are various health conditions that affect women more commonly and exclusively. However, many of those health issues go undiagnosed in women, mostly due to ignorance, taboo and lack of proper knowledge. Even though health issues like diabetes, UTI, cysts, breast cancer, etc., are common in women, many women in India are still largely unware about about them. To talk about such women-centric health concerns, their causes, symptoms and treatment, we spoke with a panel of experts.

In this episode of Jagran Dialogues, Subhasish Dutta, Deputy Editor, Jagran New Media spoke with Dr. Prof. (Col.) Pankaj Talwar, VSM, Head, Medical Services Birla Fertility and IVF, and Dr. Anita Gupta, Associate Director, Obstetrics and Gynaecology at Fortis La Femme, Greater Kailash 2.

Here is an excerpt from the interview:

Question: The most common cancer among women are cervical cancer and breast cancer. Tell us how they can be detected early.

Dr. Prof. (Col.) Pankaj Talwar: Breast cancer and uterine cancer are very common in India. Viewers should know that whenever there is over multiplication of any type of cells in the human body, it leads to cancer. Following this, the good cells are overpowered and the cancer-ridden cells start spreading in the body. No matter, what type of cancer is present in the body, it should be detected at the first stage.

If we talk about breast cancer, first of all, we should know that it is curable. Secondly, breast examinations should be done from time to time. Every woman, from the age of 20 onwards must examine her breast on her own. If there are any inconsistencies or changes in the breasts, they should consult a doctor immediately. Also, women must visit a gynecologist from time to time.

Coming to uterine cancer, women must know that they should consult a doctor if they notice any kind of irregular vaginal discharge and change in their menstrual cycle. All in all, I would like to say that both problems are curable if they are detected early.

Question: What are the women-centric health issues that we need to be aware of?

Dr. Anita Gupta: Women-centric health issues can be divided into 2 parts - rural and urban. Rural women are less aware and they aren't much knowledgeable about personal hygiene. Thus, they face problems related to these. The most important among them are Anemia, vitamin deficiencies, calcium deficiency, etc. If we make them aware of having a balanced diet and following proper hygiene measures, these problems can be reduced. Another major problem is that of Cancer, especially cervical cancer because there aren't any proper check-ups. If we talk about urban women, their lifestyle is bad. They don't eat proper food, consume junk food, and don't get proper sleep or exercise - all this leads to several health problems. The most common problem in urban women is that of PCOD. Other problems include diabetes and infertility. If we make them more aware of them, these health issues can be avoided.

