New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Brain Stroke is one of the leading causes of death and disabilities in the world. Therefore, it is extremely necessary for people to know about the symptoms, causes, and other important information about this health condition. So, ahead of World Stroke Day which is celebrated on October 29 to spread awareness about this chronic issue, we are here with our experts who will throw some light on the myths and information attached to brain stroke.

In the latest episode of Jagran Dialogues, Urvashi Kapoor, Associate Editor, Jagran New Media and Subhasish Dutta, Deputy Editor, Jagran New Media spoke to Dr. Praveen Gupta, Principal Director & Head, Department of Neurology, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram and Dr. Himank Goyal, Consultant Neurologist, Maharaja Agrasen Hospital, New Delhi.

Question - What is Stroke and what are the symptoms?

Dr. Praveen - Stroke is a disease that happens when blood circulation in one's brain stops. When the brain doesn't get enough blood to function normally. Sometimes brain hemorrhage is also a cause for it. Some of the symptoms are slurred speech, tilted smile, paralysis, not being able to hold anything, imbalanced walk, difference in behaviour, memory loss, disturbed or blurry vision and more. In such cases, the patient should be admitted to a CT scan equipped hospital within 4 hours.

Question - Brain stroke is often linked with heart attack. How is it different from the heart issue?

Dr. Himank - Stroke and heart attack are two different health issues if we talk about the organ system. But if we are talking about the cause it is almost similar, heart attack happens if the veins fail to supply blood to the heart and brain stroke takes place when there is not sufficient circulation of the blood in the brain. Heart attack symptoms include pain in chest, difficulty in breathing, dipped blood pressure, excessive sweating and more. Where as brain stroke has different symptoms.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal