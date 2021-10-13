New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: As per a research, as many as 23% of the population complained of weak eyes due to factors like extra screen time, cataract, age, glaucoma and more. Therefore, on the World Sight Day 2021, which is observed to raise awareness about eye-related issues, here we are with some important information about eye-related problems.

In the latest episode of Jagran Dialogues, Urvashi Kapoor, Associate Editor, Jagran New Media and Subhasish Dutta, Deputy Editor, Jagran New Media spoke to Dr. Neetu Sharma, Head of Department, Ophthalmology, Fortis Hospital, Noida and Dr. Aarti Nangia, HOD- Ophthalmology, Fortis Hospital, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi about eye health.

Question - Which are the most common eye-related problems?

Dr. Neetu - Most of the cases which we come across in India, especially in the North are cataract-related problems. And refractive error which is in connection with power o the eyes. Apart from that, people have often complained about black cataract too. Injury in the eyes in terms of an accident. These diseases, dry eyes, and issues due to diabetes are common with eyes.

Question - How frequently people should go for an eye check-up?

Dr. Aarti - This is a very pertinent question. Eyes are the windows of our bodies, therefore it is important to keep a check on eye health. So, school-going children or younger children should be tested regularly as it also depends on the birth of the child. So, till 40 years of age one can go to an eye doctor for a checkup every two years. And 40-50 years old should get themselves checked every year. But during the COVID-19 scenario mostly eyes have been affected of patients. Like fungal infections including redness, irritation, and more have been common side effects post coronavirus in many.

Watch this video to know more.





Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal