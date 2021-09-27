New Delhi | Pratyush Ranjan: With India's massive vaccination drive against COVID-19, the country is witnessing a dip in the cases. However, the threat of the virus is not over yet and any laxity in COVID-appropriate behaviour, especially during the upcoming festive season, might trigger a possible third wave of the pandemic in the country. Apart from this, various health-related issues or side effects of the coronavirus still stand as a cause of concern. COVID has affected the memory, concentration, and sleep quality, of many people who have recovered from the virus. Many people have also experienced anxiety post-recovery from coronavirus. In such a situation, it is important to know the post-covid complications, their treatments, and the role of COVID-appropriate behaviour.

In the latest episode of Jagran Dialogues, Pratyush Ranjan, Executive Editor, Jagran New Media, spoke to Dr. Surekha Kishore, Executive Director, AIIMS Gorakhpur, to discuss these issues.

Here is an excerpt from the interview

Question: We know that cases have become very few at present. However, when the rush in markets is going to increase due to the festive season, how important it is to follow covid appropriate measures?

Dr. Surekha: Even though the cases have reduced, the disease is not over. The pandemic is still going on and scientists all over the world know that a third wave is likely to come. We all know that the covid virus is changing strains, and whenever it happens, the intensity and number of cases also increase quite significantly. At the current stage when the cases are low, we shouldn't think that the pandemic is over. In addition, our country is a country of festivals. We want people to be safe from the coronavirus along with celebrating the festivals. For this, the most important thing is to always wear a mask whenever you step outside or come in anybody's contact. Secondly, social distancing is an absolute must. Also, one must regularly sanitize their hands with an alcohol-based sanitizer and wash their hands now and then. In addition, any festive gathering should be held in our homes rather than outside. Most importantly, don't spit in a public place since it increases the chances of disease spread.

Question: What health complications have been observed in those recovered from COVID-19?

Dr. Surekha: Many recovered COVID-19 patients are experiencing various problems and side effects. These complications arise a few weeks after recovering from covid. People have experienced tiredness, difficulty in breathing, cough, joint pain, headache, chest pain, increase in heart rate, and loss of taste and smell. Along with this, many people also had some effect on their memory, concentration, sleep quality, and faced anxiety. However, all these problems are normal and people don't need to worry about them.

Questions: What are the changes in the body that the COVID-19 virus causes which lead to all the above-mentioned problems?

Dr. Surekha: The COVID-19 virus enters our body through the respiratory system and affects all the body parts. When this disease affects a person severely, this virus takes a toll on various internal organs of the body and because of this, all these problems arise. This is an auto-immune response, in which the body's immune system starts affecting the body's healthy systems.

Watch the full interview here:

Posted By: Sugandha Jha