New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Sore throat, cold, and cough are some of the common symptoms faced by people during winters. However, due to the ongoing third wave of Coronavirus, these symptoms have become a serious cause of concern. Not only has it induced fear in the minds of people of contracting the virus, but it can also lead to other serious ailments.

Question: Sore throat is a very common problem experienced by people in winters. Why is it so common and what are its causes?

Dr Rajeev Gupta: Yes, it's a very common problem that people face. Since COVID-19 cases are on the rise again, problems like sore throat are on the rise. It's so common because it's a viral infection that is transmitted by cough droplets and the stream of air. It can travel up to six meters in a closed space. If a person is sitting in a closed room along with ten other people, it's very easy for him/her to infect the other people. In a way, the entire population is susceptible to cold and cough at present. Anyone can have it, and that's why it's so common. Its common symptoms include pain in the throat, feeling stuffed, and difficulty in swallowing food. Its common causes are coronavirus, influenza virus, metapneumovirus, bacterial infections, etc.

Question: Can sore throat lead to any severe ailments? And what are the precautions to prevent it?

Dr Rajeev Gupta: Yes, a sore throat can lead to some serious ailments. Generally, viral sore throat is easily treatable. However, it can spread in the body as well. Like in the case of COVID-19, the infection starts in the throat but later spreads to the lung and severe pneumonia. This process can lead to serious problems. The virus can also travel to the sinus, ears, and brain.

For prevention, whether infected or not, wear three-layered masks or an N95 one. Avoid meetings in closed spaces. Third, try not shaking hands, and wash your hands frequently. Furthermore, one important question here is that can a person prevent it by drinking kadha or by consuming multivitamins. For me, the answer to this is NO. I haven't seen anyone having noticeable benefits by doing this.

