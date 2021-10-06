New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The risks of infertility increase in women post the age of 35 and that makes it even more important for them to take extra care of themselves. Many women these days are planning a baby post their 30s So can it be an issue with their and the baby's health? Read further to find out.

In the latest episode of Jagran Dialogues, Urvashi Kapoor, Associate Editor, Jagran New Media, and Subhasish Dutta, Deputy Editor, Jagran New Media spoke to Dr. Neema Sharma, Director - Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Fortis Flt. Lt. Rajan Dhall Hospital, Vasant Kunj and Dr. Uma Vaidyanathan, Senior Consultant - Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Fortis Hospital, Shalimar Bagh on the topic of women's health.

Question - Many women these days are planning their babies after the age of 30 years. So in this case does age become a barrier in conceiving?

Dr. Uma Vaidyanathan - As far as we speak about the fertility of a woman it is quite limited. Usually, girls have their mensuration cycles start at the age of 13 to 14 years and they end amidst 45 to 50 years of age. So there's a limited lifespan when eggs can be formed and fertilize. As the age moves ahead the capability of ovaries to form healthy eggs starts decreasing gradually. Also as a woman turns older she can face medical issues like thyroid, diabetes, and more which can impact fertility. So in this case one should get tested and confirm the health issues before planning a baby.

Question - What is missed miscarriage and what are its reasons?

Dr. Neema Sharma - Let me tell you about Missed miscarriage first. It is called missed abortion or abortion in layman language. In this condition baby is not able to grow even after being in the uterus. In many cases even if he grows, his heart beat is not there. Usually missed miscarriage takes place in three months. Although in a lot of times it gets difficult to figure out that why miscarriages happen but in maximum cases it has been witnessed that it happens due to some chromosomal defect in the baby.

