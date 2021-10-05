New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: COVID-19 cases are gradually decreasing in the country, but that doesn't mean that the danger of this deadly virus has been averted. The threat of coronavirus is not over and th risk of the infection remains intact and that's why people are expecting a third wave to happen in a few months.

So, follow these simple steps to prevent coronavirus infection.

Wear a mask while leaving the house.

Follow the physical distance of two yards, do not touch your face again and again and take full care of cleanliness.

When your turn comes, get vaccinated.

Also, encourage other people to follow the corona guidelines and get vaccinated.

With this, you and your family can stay safe from coronavirus.

However, due to the decrease in the COVID-19 infection rate, some people have started being careless. After getting vaccinated there are a lot of people who have several questions in their mind. Therefore, in the latest episode of Jagran Dialogues, Pratyush Ranjan, Executive Editor, Jagran New Media, spoke to Prof (Dr) Debasish Basu, Head of the Department of Psychiatry, PGIMER, Chandigarh, about COVID-19

Question - Doctor Basu, we are seeing many people in the last 1-2 months, who are not following the covid guidelines. We saw such a situation last year also, which we also saw a horrifying result. You tell our decades and readers in detail what is Covid Appropriate behavior and why it is important to follow them?

Dr. Debasish - The last one and a half years, the government is informing about the COVID Appropriate behavior at all places including telephone, newspaper. Let me tell it once more what is the Covid Appropriate behavior-

Often we think of ourselves, but do not think of others. If you can be infected with the coronavirus, then another person can also be infected through you. For this, do these steps.

1. Wear a mask while leaving the house and wear the mask properly.

2. Follow the distance of two yards i.e. physical distance. Be sure to follow physical distance especially in crowded areas, markets, cinema halls and other public places including gyms.

3. Sit in an open environment. Never sit in a closed room in public places.

4. Always cover your face with hands while sneezing and coughing.

5. Clean hands at regular intervals.

6. If you are in a crowded area, you can use sanitizer.

You can understand it in simple words in this way that we are the carriers of Corona. It spreads from person to person. Even after getting the vaccine, there is a risk of coronavirus. However, the risk of infection after vaccination remains low. Especially the delta variant of the coronavirus is more at risk and you guys have seen in the second wave. The vaccine has its place for this and caution has its place. Both are necessary.

Question - In the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic, many people in one's family or social circle became victims of the virus, while many came out of it. Does the coronavirus pandemic affect mental health? What should one do in such an atmosphere of despair?

Dr. Debasish - There has been a lot of discussion about this topic. I also wrote an article in February last year, in which I discussed mental health. However, in that article, I had said that with time the side effects of coronavirus will be known. Especially how much will it affect mental health? There have been many reports since that time and extensive data has been obtained from them. It has been proved in them that there is a risk of mental illness in a COVID-infected person. Uninfected people are at greater risk than those who have gone through a difficult situation during the COVID-19 pandemic. Some people have lost their jobs, some have lost their businesses. From children to the elderly (men and women) all have been affected.

