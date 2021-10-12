New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The festive season is on and so is people's enthusiasm and excitement to step out and enjoy. But considering the current COVID-19 scenario in the country, is it really safe to go out in the crowd and celebrate the festivals? If yes, then what are the precautions and safety measures one should keep in mind during the pandemic this year.

In the latest episode of Jagran Dialogues, Pratyush Ranjan, Executive Editor, Jagran New Media spoke to Dr. Vikasendu Agarwal who is the State Surveillance Officer for the celebration of festivals in Uttar Pradesh amidst the COVID-19.

Question - The festive season has already begun and public places will be crowded. And amidst this, people who have received vaccinations are not wearing masks. So, how important is it to follow the basic COVID-19 guidelines?

Dr. Agarwal- We need to keep a check on the fact that COVID-19 cases have reduced, but the risk is still there. And talking about the unpredictability of this virus, no one knows how it is going to turn out to be. A lot of countries and even our country still have increasing cases of coronavirus. Secondly, it's totally in the hands of people to protect themselves by taking necessary precautions. They need to wear masks, maintain social distancing, wash hands frequently.

Question - People are waiting for vaccinations for kids. Amid the wait, is it necessary for parents to stop children from stepping outside in crowded places?

Dr. Agarwal - It is recommended that people should step out only when it is extremely necessary and not just for fun. Of course, celebrating festivals are important and families should do it at their homes together safely, but avoid exposure to crowded areas without a reason. It is important not just for kids, but for adults also to stay indoors as both are prone to COVID-19.

Question - If we have guests over during festivals, what are the extra precautions that we should take care of?

Dr. Agarwal - Without hesitation one should ask their guests to wash their hands immediately as soon as they enter the house. Keep your hands sanitize everytime you shake hands. Also, you should make sure to follow every other COVID-19 safety protocol like the guests should wear masks and maintain social distancing as much as possible inside the house too.

Question - Is it safe if people have to step out for necessity and they happen to have food from outside? How dangerous can it be to eat street food amidst COVID-19?

Dr. Agarwal - Again the same things come into consideration that whether the place where one is visiting is sanitized or not. Is the vendor wearing a mask or are his hands sanitized? One needs to keep a check on all these factors. Apart from that if the place is crowded then it's recommended not to go there.

Watch this video to learn more

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal