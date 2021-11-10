New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Dengue continues to spread its wing in the country. And since the weather is getting sensitive too, it is very important for people to take necessary precautions to be safe from the disease which otherwise can take a dangerous form.

Now in order to find a solution to it, in the latest episode of Jagran Dialogues, Urvashi Kapoor, Associate Editor, Jagran New Media and Subhasish Dutta, Deputy Editor, Jagran New Media spoke to Dr. Neetu Talwar. Additional Director, Pediatric Pulmonology, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram and Dr. Sanjay Choudhary, Senior Consultant, Pediatrics, Fortis Escorts Hospital, Jaipur.

Question - Cases of dengue are increasing, especially in North India. Therefore, please tell us how can parents take care of their children amidst such a situation?

Dr. Neetu - We are coming across severe cases these days. So there can be two types of precautions one can take. Since we know that dengue is spread by Aedes mosquito's bite, and this is active mostly by dawn and dusk. Therefore, make sure that your kids are not out during the evenings and during the time of early mornings before sun. However, if they have to go out for some reason ay be for playing or anything make sure they are covered. Make them wear full-sleeved clothes and full-length clothes. The second thing is to avoid water collection both indoor and outdoor.

Question - Weather is changing and winter is already there in a lot of regions in the country. So, what precautions can parents take to save their children from viral infections and more?

Dr. Sanjay - As dengue cases are increasing one has to take those precautions. But apart from that people need to acknowledge that cough, cold, and other infections will increase since the weather is changing and also due to the increase in the air pollution. So one has to keep a check on their health by washing hands regularly, wearing slightly warmer clothes, wearing proper mask, don't have stale Diwali mithais, to avoid stomach infections.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal