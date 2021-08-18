New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Mental illness remains a taboo in many parts of the country. While the awareness around the crucial subject has increased over the past many years, a lot many aspects related to mental health remain to be addressed.

In the latest episode of Jagran Dialogues, Urvashi Kapoor, Associate Editor, Jagran New Media and Subhasish Dutta, Deputy Editor, Jagran New Media spoke to Nina Kler, Well-being Crusader & Mental Health Advocate, and Parul Parashar, Psychologist & Director, Sanjivini Society for Mental Health.

Below are the excerpts from the conversation:

Question – What are the common symptoms of mental health issues? How can we identify them?



Parul Parashar – Mental health means how effective we are in our daily activities in terms of dealing with our work, relationships or the ups and downs of our life. So the feeling of being stressed is quite common, which may involve feeling sad, anxious, or lack of sleep or appetite. But if these feelings become intense and start affecting our work and daily life activities then they end up becoming mental health problems. Then they may end up transitioning into mental illness as well. By mental illness we mean the group of illnesses due to which the thinking, mood or behaviour is affected. Some examples are depression, bipolar disorder and schizophrenia etcetera. Coming to the symptoms part, then they usually occur in cluster. But it is important for the diagnosis we go to an expert be it a psychologist, counselor or the psychiatrist. So physically the symptoms may involve, aches in different parts of the body; headache, backache and , aches in neck, lack of intimate drive. Basically the aches in the body which seem to have no reason to occur in usual circumstances. Then emotionally the feeling of helplessness, self-guilt, feeling of humiliation, sadness, the feeling that people are trying to pull you down. Then, there is an effect on appetite, sleep pattern. People stop socializing, meeting people. At an extreme, people get the suicidal thoughts. So before it becomes extreme, people must take notice and take care of these symptoms at an early stage.

Question – Even now the mental health issues are taken as part of social stigma. In this situation, please tell us how we can fight this to end this taboo?

Nina Kler – When there is a taboo, there is no direct way to reach there. It’ll be a ripple effect. We will have to become the voice of voiceless. So while we are at sensitization, we must breakdown from the basic level that what really is mental illness. This must be normalised just like we talk about headache. One doesn’t hesitate to take medicines when it comes to diabetes or similar lifestyle related diseases. There must be no distinction between physical and mental illnesses. They are equally important and must be equally addressed.

