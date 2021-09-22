In the latest episode of Jagran Dialogues, Urvashi Kapoor, Associate Editor, Jagran New Media and Subhasish Dutta, Deputy Editor, Jagran New Media spoke to Dr. Manjul Aggarwal, Senior Consultant- Dermatology, Fortis Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, New Delhi and Dr. Sonal Bansal, Consultant- Dermatology, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: As the world has been undergoing the COVID-19 pandemic, the disease has left several after-effects on the body. Uncontrolled hair fall is one of them – many people who have recovered from the disease complain of hair fall. According to the International Journal of Dermatology and the US National Library of Medicine (NCBI), hair loss has been found to be a late-onset symptom of COVID-19 with almost 25% of patients reporting the issue.

Scientists are yet to determine the reason for such a phenomenon – whether its the virus is making it happen or the stress of living in a pandemic or any deficiency caused by the disease. Therefore, to address the issue, Urvashi Kapoor, Associate Editor, Jagran New Media and Subhasish Dutta, Deputy Editor, Jagran New Media spoke to Dr. Manjul Aggarwal, Senior Consultant- Dermatology, Fortis Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, New Delhi and Dr. Sonal Bansal, Consultant- Dermatology, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram.

Question - Post-COVID hair fall is one of the most common side effects of COVID-19. Please share some care tips to reduce hair fall after COVID recovery.

Dr. Manjul - You are right, nowadays maximum patients are coming to us with the same problems. So, when one is suffering from COVID-19 the body is under stress and it is trying to reserve the resources. And this stress affects the roots of the hair which were normal before the virus. But after one gets infected, 10-15% of the hair stops growing.

But after a while, our body rectifies the issue and meanwhile, one has to keep a check on their diet which should be healthy and nutritious. And it should be rich in proteins, iron and vitamins D, B12. This is to keep the patient away from any kind of deficiency.

Question - Is using shampoo the only solution for preventing dandruff? Is it safe to use medicated shampoos for a long period?

Dr. Saloni - It is a very good question as in my practice I've been seeing that the issue of dandruff is increasing with people. Earlier one oly used to complain about it during the winters but now there are many cases where dandruff is present in their scalp the whole year. So, the first thing one should know is that dandruff never ends completely, however, it can be controlled easily with an anti-dandruff shampoo.

But you need not use the anti-dandruff shampoo everyday, once or twice a week can also do the bit. Apart from that, if one has a lot of dandruff then a number of special lotions for hair are available which people can apply and leave overnight or for a few hours. Generally, I recommend lotions to people more than anti-dandruff shampoos because the latter can make their hair rough.

Dandruff increases if you apply oil on your scalp and leave it on for a long period of time rather than putting it in your hair. The problem of dandruff also increases if you have a lot of hot water showers. Also, avoid using easily available anti-dandruff shampoos and rather go for the prescribed ones from the doctor.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal