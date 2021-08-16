In the latest episode of Jagran Dialogues, Pratyush Ranjan, Executive Editor, Jagran New Media spoke to Dr Sarman Singh, Director, All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Bhopal on medical conditions faced by people after recovering from COVID-19.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk : People across the country and beyond continue to report multiple health conditions as an aftermath of COVID-19 infection. This may start from fatigue, difficulty in breathing, headache, brain-related risks of Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s diseases respectively.

In the latest episode of Jagran Dialogues, a Jagran New Media initiative with Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Pratyush Ranjan, Executive Editor, Jagran New Media spoke to Dr Sarman Singh, Director, All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Bhopal on medical conditions faced by people after recovering from COVID-19.

Question – There are a number of medical conditions which people face after recovering from COVID-19. This, as reported earlier, could be mild headache, breathlessness, brain fog, Alzheimer’s or even as increased risk of Parkinson’s disease. At least one of these conditions is mostly reported after recovering from COVID-19. Why it is so?

Dr Sarman – Because it (COVID-19) affects the endothelial cells, so we see the neurological and cardiovascular problems. After this, the breathlessness is reported among those who had severe COVID-19. This leads to fibrosis in lungs and it takes a lot of time to resolve that within the lungs. It could be many months – five to six months. Further, there are psychological and psychiatric effects of COVID-19. We have seen emotional scenes when people couldn’t see their loved ones for the last time while they succumbed due to COVID-19. Psychologically it has hit people a lot.

Question – We have also seen that the pre-existing health conditions, such as Diabetes, Hypertension, kidney issues, they aggravate after COVID-19. What will you suggest to such people suffering with such conditions after recovering from COVID-19?

Dr Sarman – First of all when a person goes home, there is fatigue for a week or two due to multiple reasons such as use of antibiotics, anti-pyrrhic and use of medical oxygen. So even among the healthy people, such medical use led to health conditions like anemia amongst these people. Fatigue is fully recoverable. But in other existing health conditions, it takes a lot of time to recover in the aftermath of COVID-19.



