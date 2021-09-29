New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: One in four people die of a heart disease in the world. This makes cardiovascular health issues one of the most common problems in the world. Therefore, on the World Health Day 2021, here we are with a few commonly asked questions about heart health.

In the latest episode of Jagran Dialogues, Urvashi Kapoor, Associate Editor, Jagran New Media and Subhasish Dutta, Deputy Editor, Jagran New Media spoke to Dr. Ritwick Raj Bhuyan, Director, Cardiothoracic Vascular Surgery, Fortis Escorts Heart Institute, Okhla, New Delhi and Dr Rajnish Sardana, Senior Consultant, Electrophysiology, Fortis Hospital, Vasant Kunj.

Question - Amidst the covid-19 period people have been complaining about a lot of heart issues. What are the risk factors related to heart issues?

Dr. Ritwick - A lot of people have lost their lives due to COVID-19 in these two years. Although this coronavirus did not affect the heart directly, in a lot of cases we came across many who died after suffering a heart attack while suffering from COVID-19. But yet we were not able to establish a direct connection in the initial phase, however, as we studied the covid-19 infection, we came to know that it clots the heart arteries which can lead to heart attack in patients. This led to an increase in the problems for persons who were already suffering from minor heart issues when they got diagnosed with coronavirus.

Question - When should a person go for a heart checkup? And what are the symptoms which people should not ignore?

Dr. Rajnish - The patients who are healthy should undergo a normal routine check up if they are 30+ because the cardiovascular diseases are also increasing these days. And if a person is 40 years or above then he or she should get checked for being on a safer side and to prevent a bigger illness.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal